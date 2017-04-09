Best Horror Movies 2017 Out Now: ‘The Void,’ ‘VooDoo,’ And ‘The Blackcoat’s Daughter,’

With titles like Split, Get Out, and Life, some of the most popular horror movies have been released in 2017. And while those mainstream horror flicks have gotten a well-deserved spotlight, there are a few overlooked horror movies from 2017 that have also received high marks from critics or audiences. 2017 has already provided horror fans with hidden gems like American Fable, Don’t Kill It, House on Willow Street, and The Devil’s Candy, and below are three more highly-rated (either by critics or audiences) horror movies for fans to add to their watch list. The Void When a police officer, Daniel Carter, finds a wounded man walking alone on a remote road, he takes him to the local hospital. But when the hospital is surrounded by mysterious figures, Carter and the hospital staff are in for more than they bargained for. Steven Kostanski and Jeremy Gillespie, creators of the smash-hit Manborg, wrote and directed this clever horror flick starring Aaron Poole (The Conspiracy), Kathleen Munroe (Survival of the Dead), Ellen Wong (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World), Kenneth Welsh (The Story of Luke), and Evan Stern (RoboCop 2014). The Void is throwback to horror movies of the John Carpenter and Lucio Fulci variety—films like They Live and The House by the Cemetery—and while it pays tribute to the iconic filmmakers of that epoch, it provides enough originality to stand on its own. [Image by Screen Media Films] VooDoo Two young southern women, cousins Dani (Samantha Stewart) and Stacy (Ruth Reynolds), vacation in Los Angeles to take a break from their tumultuous lives, but escaping their problems won’t be that easy. Stunningly, VooDoo is the first feature-length film written and directed by Tom Costabile—and he over-delivers! Found-footage horror movies are often generic, but this gory, unique, and utterly creepy story offers more originality than that of its peers. A crazy twist-ending paired with powerful performances make this horror masterpiece a must-watch. The Los Angeles Times describes one of the best horror movies of 2017. “Strong lead performances and a startling twist juice up the found-footage exercise…which squeezes unexpected novelty from an exhausted subgenre. Writer-director Tom Costabile brings real imagination to the form. Even gore-hounds may find the movie’s nightmarish final half-hour excessively violent. But at least Costabile steps outside of the shaky-cam-and-shadowy-monster norm for found-footage, creating a real sense of place — as inhospitable as it may be.” The Blackcoat’s Daughter Oz Perkins (son of Anthony Perkins, and writer and director of Netflix’s I Am the Pretty Thing that Lives in the House) directs this horror film that features a solid cast: Emma Roberts (Nerve), Kiernan Shipka (When Marie Was There), Lucy Boynton (Don’t Knock Twice), Lauren Holly (Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story), and James Remar (Drugstore Cowboy). Critics have been praising this film, and Rotten Tomatoes provides the synopsis for one of the most compelling horror movies of 2017. “A deeply atmospheric and terrifying new horror film, The Blackcoat’s Daughter centers on Kat (Kiernan Shipka) and Rose (Lucy Boynton), two girls who are left alone at their prep school Bramford over winter break when their parents mysteriously fail to pick them up. While the girls experience increasingly strange and creepy occurrences at the isolated school, we cross cut to another story-that of Joan (Emma Roberts), a troubled young woman on the road, who, for unknown reasons, is determined to get to Bramford as fast as she can. As Joan gets closer to the school, Kat becomes plagued by progressively intense and horrifying visions, with Rose doing her best to help her new friend as she slips further and further into the grasp of an unseen evil force. The movie suspensefully builds to the moment when the two stories will finally intersect, setting the stage for a shocking and unforgettable climax.” [Image by A24] OTHER HORROR MOVIE ARTICLES FROM THE INQUISITR Best Horror Movies 2017: Three Highly-Rated Titles New To On Demand [April 2017] Review Of Horror Movies 2017 ‘Don’t Hang Up’ And ‘Don’t Knock Twice’ Horror Movies 2017: Updates On New ‘Saw’ And ‘Halloween’ Movies Horror Movies 2017: This Year Marks The Return Of Horror Icons Netflix April 2017: Five Critically Acclaimed Horror Movies Best New Horror Movies 2017 On Demand [March 2017] With titles like The Void, VooDoo, and The Blackcoat’s Daughter, some of the best horror movies continue to be released in 2017. [Featured Image by Freestyle Digital Media]