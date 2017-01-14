Best New Movies On Netflix For Families That Even Adults Will Enjoy

When looking for the best movies on Netflix for the family, it can be a bit trying to find a title that adults will enjoy as much as younger audiences. Some of the best movies on Netflix are popular among kids, like Good Burger, but they are not as popular with adults. The movies below are new to Netflix, and they are as popular among adults as they are with children. Alice Through the Looking Glass(PG) Alice travels back in time to save the Mad Hatter and all of Underland. Though it isn’t as invigorating as its predecessor, this visually stunning movie is still entertaining. [Image by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures] Captain America: Civil War(PG-13) The comic-book subgenre of action movies transcends age; one could easily argue that adults love modern Marvel movies even more than younger audiences. This was one of the best action flicks of 2016, and it is one of the most popular movies on Netflix. Around the World in 80 Days(PG) Older audiences may not seek this title out without the nudging of younger viewers, but once they watch it they are sure to enjoy this humorous adventure. This bears little resemblance to the original story, but it is one of the most fun-filled movies on Netflix. The Jungle Book(PG) Bill Murray, Ben Kingsley, Scarlett Johansson, Gary Shandling, and Christopher Walken lend their voices in one of the most popular Disney films of 2016. ReelView praises one of the best movies on Netflix. “The Jungle Book is well-made and deserves recognition as one of the year’s best family offerings (thus far). With its effective mix of dazzling visuals, energetic action/adventure sequences, and low-key humor, this is at least as good as the 1967 cartoon.” Zootopia(PG) With witty one-liners and clever humor, adults are likely to laugh louder during this film than younger audiences. This is one of the funniest movies on Netflix, and it features an all-star cast lending their voices: Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Shakira, Kristen Bell, Tommy Chong, and J.K. Simmons. The SupermanCollection (PG, PG-13) From the modern Superman Returns to the original from 1978, these movies featuring the Man of Steel is quality entertainment for the whole family. The Parent Trap(G) This Disney classic starring Hayley Mills is just as funny now as it was decades ago. IMDB provides the synopsis for one of the best movies on Netflix for the entire family. “Hayley Mills plays twins who, unknown to their divorced parents, meet at a summer camp. Products of single parent households, they switch places (surprise!) so as to meet the parent they never knew, and then contrive to reunite them.” [Image by Buena Vista Distribution] Bee Movie(PG) When a young bee (Barry) graduates college and takes a trip to New York, he discovers that humans are selling the honey that bees work so hard to create; Barry then decides to sue the human race. Co-starring and co-written by comedian superstar Jerry Seinfeld, his clever humor can be felt throughout the movie. Though Bee Movie never reaches its full potential, it remains a solid film that the whole family can enjoy. Hugo(PG) The best family movies transcend the genre by reaching out and touching everyone—this is one of those movies. Seemingly the only family feature directed by Martin Scorsese (Goodfellas, The Wolf of Wall Street), this was one of the biggest films of 2011. Hugo tells the magical and mystical story of a young boy on an adventure to solve a secret left to him by his father. OTHER NETFLIX ARTICLES FROM THE INQUISITR Best Movies On Netflix: Review Of ‘Clinical’ And ‘It Follows’ Best Movies On Netflix: Eight Must-Watch Documentaries Best Action Movies New To Netflix For January 2017 Top 10 Best Highly-Rated Action Movies On Netflix Best Movies On Netflix For Thrill-Seekers [Featured Image by Paramount Pictures]

