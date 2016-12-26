Black Adam And Superman Teased By Dwayne Johnson And Henry Cavill, Toast To Celebrate DCEU Movie Inclusion?

Black Adam is to appear in the Shazam! movie which is slated for 2019 and this past Christmas Dwayne Johnson and Batman v. Superman’s Henry Cavill took to Instagram to tease the two of them together. Were they toasting in celebration regarding their two characters crossing over into a DCEU movie? Merry Christmas a Happy New Year from Superman and Black Adam @therock . Today we drink like gentleman and come together as friends. We’re excited for what the future brings.. #DangerousGentleman #DCWorldsWillCollide #Superman A photo posted by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on Dec 25, 2016 at 11:20am PST Are they excited regarding the future? This does tease something rather promising as for what other reason would they be possibly toasting together? Could this foreshadow things to come in a possible Black Adam movie? There are a ton of questions to be asked and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson mentioned in an interview that he has been preparing for Black Adam for almost a decade. Back in February, Games Radar reported on a Total Film interview with Johnson. It was there that he revealed that Black Adam would be seen taking on Superman or any of the other DC Comics characters. Dwayne did acknowledge the fact that these worlds are “interconnected.” “One day you will see Black Adam go at it with Superman or Batman or any of the DC characters.” Dwayne Johnson gave his take on the Black Adam character regarding how he thinks the DCEU intends on paying homage to the comic book version by evolving him into an anti-hero. It also looks like he’s done his DC Comics research for the movie character and acknowledges that even though he’s played heroic roles as a human, he’s never played an actual superhero and finds some merit in taking on a role of a character that was born into slavery and not into greatness. “I think Black Adam is going to grow into becoming an anti-hero. It’s all written within the spirit of respecting and paying homage to the comics. As we know, Black Adam started out as a slave. When he’s given the powers, he utilize them. Then in the wake of his powers, tragedy strikes, which turns his sentiment and tone in terms of psychology.” The origin of the Shazam character is that of a young child by the name of Billy Batson and whenever he cries “Shazam!” he takes on powers. Black Adam is his rival in the comics, but who knows how he’ll be portrayed in the DCEU movie and to what process by which the character will evolve into the aforementioned anti-hero role. A couple of years ago, Total Film broached the subject to Dwayne Johnson about what kind of character he would be playing in the DCEU. Johnson had admitted to talking to DC for a couple of years, and according to him, both seem to be on par on what he can bring to certain roles. Dwayne is aware of what he can portray while at the same time acknowledges the trickiness of “good baggage” on a personal level. Apparently, he feels that he’s “wired” a certain way to do what works well with particular roles. Last year, Johnson took to Twitter to call out Henry Cavill while wearing a Superman t-shirt touting, “no capes.” which likely implied that he doesn’t need to wear a cape to exude his strength. This may be a nod to the character’s slavery roots. The hashtag of #BlackAdamIGKSDITD was proudly presented. “I am a certain way and my wiring is my wiring. My DNA is my DNA and when I step on set and on screen, I’m aware of what I’m able to bring to a character.” No capes. #BlackAdamIGKSDITD #OneFineDay #TethInTheBloodstream pic.twitter.com/yDYln9eUxU — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 4, 2015 Dwayne Johnson will appear as Black Adam in the Shazam! movie come April 5, 2019, and the flick will be written by Bill Birch (screenplay), Geoff Johns, and Darren Lemke. [Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]

