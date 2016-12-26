'Blade Runner 2049' Stars Harrison Ford And Ryan Gosling Share A Hot Tub And A Bottle Of Scotch

Although there’s a 30 year gap between the original Blade Runner and the upcoming sequel, Blade Runner 2049, that time has only given time to develop a plot exciting and suspenseful enough to entice Harrison Ford fans. Not all of Ford’s fans are waiting for Blade Runner 2049, however. Some of them, like Ryan Gosling, are working alongside the actor who famously brought Rick Deckard to life in the 1982 sci-fi masterpiece from Ridley Scott. Gosling opens up about what it has been like to be on the Blade Runner 2049 set with Harrison, revealing stories from behind the camera as well as what fans can expect on the screen, when the Blade Runner sequel hits theaters. Blade Runner 2049 Star Ryan Gosling Meets His Hero Ryan Gosling reveals what it’s like to share the ‘Blade Runner 2049’ set with his hero, Harrison Ford. Image by Columbia Pictures. Gosling told Entertainment Weekly that he was very nervous about meeting Harrison Ford for the first time, a feeling that intensified during the first month of production, before Ford was needed on set. Ryan says he wasn’t alone in hoping that, when Harrison did finally show up, he would be impressed by what they had all done with the Blade Runner sequel up to that point. On the first day of Ford’s shooting schedule, Blade Runner 2049 was shooting scenes that required a misty atmosphere, so Gosling explains that seeing Harrison appear out of that mist was almost magical in a sense. “And then it was just unmistakably him — even in silhouette, you couldn’t miss it — and it was just such a relief,” Mr. Gosling says. “He immediately put everyone at ease and went right to work.” Ryan Gosling Shares A Hot Tub With Harrison Ford And Gets Punched In The Face Ryan Gosling describes the elaborate set designs used in filming ‘Blade Runner 2049.’ Image by Columbia Pictures. Toronto Sun reports that parts of Blade Runner 2049 have had to film in very cold temperatures, so, hoping to keep the actors warm and ready for action, the set locations included hot tubs. This provided Ryan Gosling the opportunity to share a warm soak with his Hollywood hero, an experience which the actor says he found to be very surreal. Ryan says he and Ford were fully clothed for their hot tub soaks, but adds that the experience was still unbelievable. Perhaps even more shocking was the moment on the Blade Runner 2049 set, when Harrison punched Gosling in the face. Ford made up for the accidental assault by sharing his bottle of scotch with Gosling. Ryan says Ford poured him a glass of scotch, before walking off with the rest of the bottle. It hasn’t been all fun and games on the set. There is also the very real business of creating the Blade Runner 2049 film, an experience enhanced that much more by director Denis Villeneuve, who Ryan describes as the perfect director for this project in another Entertainment Weekly interview. Surprisingly, Villeneuve has toned down the use of CGI for Blade Runner 2049, a move rarely seen in modern science fiction filmmaking, and, instead, has ordered the construction of ambitious, elaborate physical sets to create the 2049 environment. “I was so overwhelmed by the scale of them and how specific and, although, beautiful they are,” says Gosling. Ryan adds that working with Villeneuve and cinematographer Roger Deakins has been like receiving a film school education, because they are both very skilled and dedicated craftsmen. The Blade Runner 2049 actor says Deakins doesn’t say much and learning from him requires one to pay attention to the way he works, but, by the time the scene is shot, Gosling says Roger has done much of the work. “Roger is a master. If there’s a Mount Rushmore of DPs, he’d be right there in the middle. He goes about his work very modestly and quietly, but you learn so much from just looking,” says Ryan Gosling. “You realize that once you are in one of his shots, half your job is already done.” Blade Runner 2049, starring Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling, and Ana de Armas, is scheduled for an October 6, 2017 theatrical premiere. [Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]

