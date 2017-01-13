'Bounty Hunters' American Premier: C-Movie Starring Lee Min Ho Of 'The Legend Of The Blue Sea' To Air On DramaFever In January [Video]

Lee Min Ho had and excellent year back in 2016. Though the highlight of said year is his return to K-dramas after three years in The Legend of the Blue Sea, the Korean actor known for his roles in K-dramas Boys Over Flowers and Heirs and K-movie Gangnam Blues had other career endeavors. For example, Min Ho was one of seven male leads starring in the promotional web drama First Seven Kisses alongside Lee Joon Gi (Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo), Park Hae Jin (Cheese in the Trap), Ji Chang Wook (The K2), Kai (Choco Bank), Taecyeon (Let’s Fight Ghost), and Lee Jong Suk (W). However, there is one career endeavor Lee Min Ho had in 2016 that had nothing to do with dramas. As a matter of fact, it did not have anything to do with Korean entertainment. Min Ho is an international star and like other Korean stars, he plays silver and small screen roles outside of Hallyu. With that in mind, Min Ho played the lead in action comedy C-movie Bounty Hunters. Though admired by all who watched it, it is still in the red as the budget of the film is $41.5 million and it so far has grossed only $31.1 million at the box office. Fortunately, Bounty Hunters has yet to make its mark outside of Asian countries and it seems the Americas will be given the opportunity to watch Lee Min Ho’s movie. DramaFever has earned the rights to view Bounty Hunters in the Americas near the end of January. ‘Bounty Hunters’ is the latest movie starring Lee Min Ho. Other cast members include Wallace Chung and Tiffany Tang. [Image by Le Vision Pictures] A representative of DramaFever made the news known that Lee Min Ho’s latest movie Bounty Hunters will be made available on their video-on-demand website on Saturday, January 28. From what we know, this will be the first time Bounty Hunters will be made available legally in the Americas. For those who are unfamiliar on what Bounty Hunters is all about, it is a C-movie starring Lee Min Ho, Wallace Chung, Tiffany Tang, Karena Ng, and Louis Fan. According to the synopsis provided by Le Vision Studios, martial arts expert San (Min Ho) and master sleuth Yo (Chung) work as bodyguards-for-hire with very little success since their dismissal from Interpol a year ago. A vague commission leads them to a hotel room in Incheon, South Korea where a terrorist bombing happens. In the chaos, the bumbling investigators become the prime wanted suspects. Now trying to clear their name, they find themselves pursued by bounty hunters as there is a high price on their heads. ‘General and I’ is a C-drama starring Wallace Chung and Angelababy currently featured on DramaFever. [Image by Hunan Broadcasting System (Hunan TV)] Details on how DramaFever were able to secure the viewing rights for Bounty Hunters were not revealed and we do not know if said viewing rights are exclusive. However, the fact that DramaFever has been doing an excellent job pushing C-dramas more may be a factor on getting said viewership rights to Lee Min Ho’s latest movie. Not only that, Bounty Hunters features both Wallace Chung and Tiffany Tang. This month, DramaFever is promoting the C-drama General and I and Chung plays the male lead character Chu Bei Jie opposite Angelababy who plays Bai Ping Ting. Last month, DramaFever promoted C-drama The Princess Weiyoung and Tang plays the female lead character Li Weiyang. General and I is still airing in China so new episodes are being uploaded on DramaFever once they become available. The Princess Weiyoung is already done and it was one of the most popular C-dramas at the time of its airing. Ultimately, the aforementioned on how DramaFever was able to attain viewing rights for Bounty Hunters is speculation. More importantly though is that C-movie and Lee Min Ho fans living in the Americas will be able to watch the movie. As mentioned earlier, it will be available on DramaFever on January 28. Until then, viewers can check out Wallace Chung and Tiffany Tang in General and I and The Princess Weiyoung respectively exclusively on DramaFever too. [Featured Image by Le Vision Pictures]

