Dakota Johnson Gives The Honest Truth About Her 'Fifty Shades Darker' Sex Scenes With Jamie Dornan

While this may come as a surprise to some fans of the Fifty Shades franchise, there is a plot to Fifty Shades Darker. Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) and Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) face peril at every turn, as Grey’s past comes back to haunt him, leading the couple on a suspenseful journey that neither one of them could have predicted. That being said, the sex scenes created by Johnson and Dornan are a big draw for film goers with fans eager to see how the romance plays out and how dark Dakota and Jamie take their characters’ exploration of the BDSM lifestyle. Speaking about those erotic moments, Dakota Johnson gives a teasing look into what fans can expect in Fifty Shades Darker. Dakota Johnson Teases The Sex: “There Are No Inhibitions” ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ actress Dakota Johnson talks about sex scenes with Jamie Dornan. [Image by Universal Pictures] While some actresses resist doing nude scenes, Dakota Johnson reveals that she appreciates the need for eroticism and nudity in films and, according to US Weekly, the Fifty Shades Darker actress feels baring it all for the camera isn’t necessarily awkward for actors. Dakota says it all depends on the relationship between the actors involved. For instance, Johnson and Dornan are well acquainted and comfortable together, so their close association worked well in the Fifty Shades Darker scenes. “Jamie and I worked so incredibly closely for so long. There were no inhibitions, and it was very honest, very trusting,” says Ms. Johnson. “But I mean, what a gamble! What if he had turned out to be a total dick? There’s no makeup. There are no clothes to tell you a bit about the story. There’s no jewelry to give you a clue about social status. So it becomes purely about the performance.” Dakota also shared more good news with her admirers, when she said she wouldn’t necessarily stop doping nude scenes, once Fifty Shades Darker and its sequel, Fifty Shades Freed, had finished filming. Even as age catches up with her in the future, Dakota says she takes a European view of nudity and wouldn’t shy away from doing future nude sex scenes, regardless of the changes in her appearance. Ms. Johnson points out that nudity gives certain scenes a more natural look and contributes to making a fictional story more believable. “I don’t want to see someone wearing a bra and underwear in a sex scene. Let’s be honest about it. People are naked when they f—,” said the Fifty Shades Darker star. Dakota Johnson Dispels The Mysteries Surrounding Fifty Shades Darker Dakota Johnson gives her own personal thoughts on sexuality and BDSM. [Image by Universal Pictures] While the passion between Johnson and Dornan sets the screen on fire each time they come together in an act of love, Dakota told Vogue that many of the rumors she sees online and hears about from friends are absurd. To prove her point, she mentions that she’s heard there is a spiteful conflict between Jamie and herself, yet Dakota notes that she’s also heard that she’s having an off screen love affair with Dornan. The Fifty Shades Darker actress laughs, as she says both rumors are true. Another surprising bit of gossip suggests that Ms. Johnson has a distaste for the the entire Fifty Shades franchise. “I’m truly proud of it,” Dakota says. “It’s a cool story, and I think it’s different, and different is what I’m about.” In fact, Dakota says she loves playing Anastasia Steele and, in describing the Fifty Shades Darker character, Ms. Johnson seems envious of some of that woman’s traits. Mainly, Dakota envies the conflicting nature of Anastasia, who is both an extremely intelligent professional woman and a sexual, instinctive creature. The Steele character is very tough, but Dakota points out that she’s also very loving. “This woman is a bada–,” Johnson says. The Fifty Shades Darker actress says she admires the character’s ability to incorporate so many conflicting traits into one personality, which is something Dakota says she tries to do in her personal life. This confession leads many of Johnson’s fans wondering just how she feels about BDSM as a lifestyle. “It can be very beautiful and tasteful, and the materials can be luxurious,” says Dakota Johnson. “It’s not like being on Hollywood Boulevard and walking by a ball-gag store. But what I admire is the bravery and the honesty of people who get down with it, who aren’t afraid to say that they need something a bit more in order to get off. America is still so sexually oppressed. Isn’t God’s gift to humans the orgasm?” Fifty Shades Darker, starring Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, and Bella Heathcote, hits theaters on February 10. [Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]

