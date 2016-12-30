Dakota Johnson Shoots Uncomfortable Sex Scenes With Jamie Dornan In 'Fifty Shades Darker'

Fifty Shades Darker’s released trailers have shown some steamy sex scenes between Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan. After watching the famous shower scene, many are waiting to see the movie adaptation of the erotic drama novel on the big screen. Even though millions of fan loved seeing the nude scenes in the film, it was highly uncomfortable for the actress to shoot them in front of the entire crew. Fifty Shades Darker’s first released trailer showed sequences from some of the most crucial parts of the published novel. In the trailer, Anastasia Steele is shown upset after being constantly punished by her dominant boyfriend Christian. It also shows how Anastasia decides to leave him but the billionaire vows to get her back into his life and will do whatever it will take to win her over again. Apart from the splendid music, and some edgy editing, fans of Fifty Shades has loved the raunchy sequence between the two protagonists in the first part and waiting to see more of Jamie and Dakota in the upcoming sequels. [Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Getty Images for RatPac Entertainment’s ‘In Harm’s Way’ Event] Along with Jamie, Dakota has filmed Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed back to back in Vancouver, Canada and in France. She recently revealed that her sex scenes with her co-star were strictly business and after a point they became tedious. “We’re not having actual sex. But I’ve been simulating sex for seven hours straight now, and I’m over it.” “I’m doing one [one of the sex scenes] today. It’s not… comfortable. It’s pretty tedious.” This won’t be for the first time when she has talked about filming sex with Jamie. During her earlier interview with Time, she stated that shooting sex scenes is not at all pleasurable. As the readers of Fifty Shades of Grey knows this for a fact that the story demands her to become Christian’s submissive, hence she had to encounter all sorts of BDSM tools and shooting a nude scene with those tools were very uncomfortable. “Filming a sex scene is not a sensual or pleasurable environment. It’s really hot — not in a steamy, sexual way. It’s just sweaty and it’s not very comfortable. And on top of that, my hands and legs were tied, and I was blindfolded, and I was being hit with this bizarre tool.” Even Jamie shares the same perspective when it comes to shoot the lovemaking scenes for a movie. He stated that shooting a nude sequence is always a tricky business and is “relatively uncomfortable.” The method actor believes in the fact that acting comes from within and it always becomes complicated when they have to shed clothes for a particular scene. Jamie further talked about the early scene in the first part when Anastasia arrives at his office for the interview. According to the actor, executing that particular scene made him uncomfortable. “It’s the first time that we see Christian, and we see him in his highly impressive office, very much in charge and in a position of power,” adds Dornan. “And all of that has to come across, but we also have to quickly feel the connection between the two right away.” [Image by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images] The book lovers know that E. L. James has written a fourth book on the same story entitled Grey: Fifty Shades of Grey as Told by Christian. As the name suggests, the book follows the events from the first part, but this time readers got to understand Christian’s inner thoughts. So in future, if the studio will pitch the adapted screenplay to Jamie, he is highly unlikely to portray the same. Portraying a character who loves BDSM has become so tiresome for the Anthropoid movie actor that he has revealed that if the studio will make the fourth film in the series, then he won’t be portraying the role of Christian Grey in it. “I’m actually finished with it. I’ve done Fifty Shades forever,” he further added. Are you excited to see sex sequences between Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan in Fifty Shades Darker? Sound off your views in the comments below. [Featured Image by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images]

