Disney Pixar Movie Secrets Revealed? Viral Video Highlights Hidden Surprises From Past Films That You May Have Missed

Disney Pixar movies apparently have a lot more to offer than what meets the eye! According to Screen Rant, there were quite a few “hidden secrets” and added surprises worked into memorable scenes of some of the most popular Pixar movies. The Screen Rant team released a now-viral YouTube video which shined a spotlight on 10 different “secrets” that may have slipped past the naked eyes of even the most dedicated Pixar fans over the past 2 decades. Keep in mind that there has been a vast number of conspiracy theories and fan-fiction related to Pixar movies that have been published online over the years. One specific theory claimed to reveal the “true identity” of Andy’s mother from the Toy Story movie franchise. [Featured Image by Matt Stroshane/Disney Parks via Getty Images]