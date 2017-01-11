'Fifty Shades Darker' Star Jamie Dornan Dishes On Shooting Those Steamy Shower Scenes With Dakota Johnson

Jamie Dornan has plenty of experience performing in front of the cameras, especially when it comes to sex scenes. Ahead of the highly anticipated premiere of Fifty Shades Darker, the man who plays Christian Grey revealed that he found some of the sex scenes with Dakota Johnson “strange.” What else did Dornan dish about Fifty Shades Darker? The Stir is reporting that Dornan opened up about the steamy shower scene that was featured prominently in the movie’s trailer. Dornan admitted that he doesn’t engage in similar acts in real life, especially when it comes to entering a shower fully clothed. “Doing a sex scene is always strange, but especially if you start it clothed in the shower,” he shared. Although Christian and Ana passionately kissing in a shower is hot stuff, Dornan makes a good point. After all, how are they planning on removing all those wet clothes? These types of things might be a natural occurrence for the BDSM lovers, but they don’t always think things through before diving in. Dornan isn’t the one who got tired of filming sex scenes. Johnson also expressed her displeasure with the act and called performing in front of so many people “tedious” work. Despite the comments, fans are definitely in for an erotic drama when Fifty Shades Darker hits the big screens in February. Both Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson have both said that ‘Darker’ is steamier than the first movie. [Image by Universal Pictures] In fact, Yahoo reports that Dornan and Johnson should have better chemistry in the sequel. The actors were criticized for their lack of chemistry in Fifty Shades of Grey, even though the movie managed to bring home over $500 million in worldwide ticket sales. With one film under the belt, the actors had plenty of practice to nail down the parts for the rest of trilogy. In the trailer, Dornan and Johnson are shown engaging in numerous intimate acts. This includes the aforementioned shower scene, a red room appearance, and one steamy scene where Christian touches Ana’s legs inside a packed elevator. If the trailer is any indication, producers took notice of the criticism and ramped things up. Meanwhile, in addition to talking about Fifty Shades Darker, Belfast Live reveals that Dornan also opened up about his romantic life. When asked about the qualities he likes best in women, the actor admitted that he likes confidence. “It’s attractive to me when girls are down – meaning, when they are at ease with themselves,” he explained. “They’ve got their s**t sorted, and they’re comfortable with who they are in whatever way that manifests itself. Even if who you are is a bit unhinged, that’s fine – as long as you’re accepting of it.” Although Dornan often plays characters with strange sexual desires – cue Christian Grey and The Fall’s Paul Spector – the actor claims that he is nothing like them in real life. “I’d never in a million years have a red room,” he stated. “I learned from doing the research for the films that it’s just so far from what works for me.” Christian Grey (Dornan) and Anastasia Steele (Johnson) give their romance a second chance in ‘Fifty Shades Darker.’ [Image by Universal Pictures] Dornan also shared how Christian is a little different this time around. While Christian was very set in his ways in Fifty Shades of Grey, the sequel will showcase a more open side of the S&M billionaire. “Christian’s more open – more willing to compromise for the woman he loves. He’s still stubborn, but Ana make him a better person,” he said. “Also: shower sex. More than once.” According to Variety, Fifty Shades Darker was the most popular topic on social media last week. The film was the focus of some 107,000 online conversations after the studio released an extended look at its original trailer. Fifty Shades Darker is scheduled to open in theaters on Feb. 10, check out the extended trailer below. [Featured Image by Universal Studios]

