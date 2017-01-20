'Fifty Shades Darker' Steamy Sex Scenes As Explained By Jamie Dornan And Dakota Johnson

If there’s one thing the Fifty Shades franchise is good at, it’s sex. Of course, all of those tantalizing sex scenes between Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson don’t come without a price. With the release of Fifty Shades Darker just around the corner, here’s everything you’ve ever wanted to know about those juicy sex scenes as told by the stars themselves. According to Maire Claire, Johnson didn’t have fun filming all those notorious sex scenes with Dornan. While the scenes looked hot on the big screen, the actress revealed that acting them out in front of the cameras is nothing like it seems. “We’re not having actually sex. But I’ve been simulating sex for seven hours straight right now and I’m over it. It’s not comfortable. It’s pretty tedious,” Johnson explained. Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan in ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ [Image by Universal Pictures] International Business Times reports that Johnson also discussed the challenges of being naked in front of the camera. Without dialog or makeup to help develop the story, Johnson admitted that sex scenes are all “about the performance.” “There were no inhibitions, and it was very honest, very trusting. But I mean, what a gamble! What if he had turned out to be a total dick? There’s no makeup. There are no clothes to tell you a bit about the story. There’s no jewelry to give you a clue about social status. So it becomes purely about the performance.” For Dornan, the sex scenes for Fifty Shades Darker were a little easier on him. With Johnson being the primary focus, Dornan felt protective of his co-star and went to great lengths to make sure she felt comfortable. “She’s the one who is very naked and tied up. As in the story, I’m the one who’s in control of it so [filming the sex scenes] was far harder for her…It makes sense to be in the position she is between action and cut, but when they called cut, as the closest person to her I felt the need to throw a dressing gown over her, untie her, make sure everyone kept their distance for a while until she was comfortable… I’d be a pretty awful human being if I didn’t do that.” Dornan also has zero qualms about getting naked in front of the camera. In fact, he was at the center of a lot of full-frontal rumors during the production of Fifty Shades Darker. With that in mind, the actor revealed that his members are always securely tied away to prevent any accidental flashes. “Your dignity is intact as much as it’s all tucked away in a little flesh-colored bag… As a guy, you put all your essentials in a little bag and you tie it up like a little bag of grapes and it’s tucked away. It’s quite a peculiar thing to do every day.” Although his character enjoys BDSM, Hello Magazine reports that Dornan doesn’t share the same sexual interests. Dornan doesn’t even think he’d be friends with Christian Grey in real life, let alone have a Red Room in his house. Both Johnson and Dornan have claimed that ‘Darker’ is steamier than the first film. [Image by Universal Pictures] “He’s not the sort of bloke I’d get along with,” Dornan shared. “All my mates are easy going and quick to laugh – I wouldn’t imagine myself sat in a pub with him. I don’t think he would be my type, when it comes to choosing mates.” MStarNews reports that Dornan is pretty much the exact opposite of Christian Grey in real life. Not only is Dornan not into S&M, but he’s also big on family life. The actor and his wife, Amelia Warner, just had their second kid last year, and Dornan couldn’t be happier about being a father. Fifty Shades Darker opens in theaters on Feb. 10. [Featured Image by Universal Pictures]