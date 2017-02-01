Five Of The Best Movies On Netflix For The Business-Minded

If you are business-minded and are looking for inspiration, or if you just love a story about corporate greed, then some of the best movies on Netflix are suited for you. Sometimes, we look for movies on Netflix to make us laugh or to scare us, and other times we just want a captivating story that reflects the real world. Hit films like Caddyshack are great for a laugh-out-loud evening, but movies like Glengarry Glen Ross are a better fit to help inspire someone to sell more (and not to steal from their company). Some of the Netflix titles listed below are documentaries; others are blockbuster hits, and some are movies from yesteryear, but they all center on the business world. The Big Short This film puts a comedic tone on the very true and unfortunate story of the housing bubble collapse during the mid-2000s. This Oscar-winning (Best Writing, Adapted Screenplay) feature is one of the most popular selections on Netflix, and it is regarded as one of the best movies of 2015. The film features an all-star cast of Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Marisa Tomei, Karen Gillan, and Brad Pitt. Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room Corporate corruption has never been showcased more than in this riveting documentary on Netflix. Alex Gibney wrote and directed this film that feels more like a Hollywood feature thanks to some stunning footage and a top notch soundtrack. This movie not only tells the unbelievable story of the former company, but it serves as a warning of what happens when a corporation is built on faulty and fraudulent business tactics. [Image by Magnolia Pictures] Steve Jobs: The Lost Interview If you need the inspiration to innovate, then there may be no better example than the late Steve Jobs. Plenty of high-quality documentaries and movies have been made about the Silicon Valley pioneer, and a couple of them are available on Netflix, but this film is exceptionally special at is it features an hour long interview with the tech icon. The interview took place in 1995, and Jobs candidly discussed his competition with Microsoft, his early life, and what he envisioned for the future. Glengarry Glen Ross Perhaps no film is more appropriate for the business-minded, or for anyone who loves a movie built on dialogue than Glengarry Glen Ross. Al Pacino, Jack Lemmon, Alec Baldwin, Ed Harris, Alan Arkin, Jonathan Pryce, and Kevin Spacey star in this film based on David Mamet’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play of the same name. It received an impressive score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, and the site provides the premise for one of the best movies on Netflix. “David Mamet’s award-winning play about a group of desperate real estate agents comes to the big screen from director James Foley. In a role created specifically for the movie, Alec Baldwin appears as a sales motivator, informing the group of hard-luck salesmen that they must compete in a sales contest where the losers will be fired. The agents work their same tired leads, until one hatches a scheme to burglarize the office, steal the leads, and sell them to a rival.” This feature is regarded as one of Jack Lemon’s greatest performances, and given his amazing and lengthy career, that’s saying a lot, but many feel that Baldwin’s brief appearance stole the show. Older generations will love revisiting this gem, and younger viewers can discover why one should “always—be—closing.” [Image by New Line Cinema] Something Ventured Apple, Intel, Cisco, Google, and several more of the largest companies in the world exist today because of venture capitalism. This riveting documentary highlights the individuals who had the foresight to invest in some of the most innovative ideas. It covers the highs and lows of building companies from the ground up, and it shows the behind-the-scenes drama that occurred within some of the most famous companies. OTHER NETFLIX ARTICLES FROM THE INQUISITR Here Are Eight Of The Best Series And Movies On Netflix That Are Overlooked Best Movies On Netflix To Watch After The 2017 Presidential Inauguration The Best Family Movies On Netflix That Adults Will Like The Best Movies On Netflix For A Retro-Good Time The Best Movies On Netflix To Give You A Boost The Best Netflix Movies For Sci-fi Fans From The Big Short to Something Ventured, Netflix hosts some of the best movies for the business-minded. [Featured Image by New Line Cinema]