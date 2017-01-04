Guy Ritchie's Upcoming Projects: 'Treasure Island' And Live-Action 'Aladdin'

Guy Ritchie, the English film director, was born in 1968 in Hertfordshire in England. Ritchie is perhaps best-known for directing Sherlock Holmes movies featuring Robert Downey Jr. Although he has mainly directed crime films like Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch, Revolver, and RocknRolla, the English director is now venturing into the science fiction genre by teaming with Paramount Pictures and directing Cascade, a science-fiction movie based on time-travel. Paramount Lands James Coyne Sci-Fi Pitch ‘Cascade’ For Guy Ritchie https://t.co/jPNUbbO29v pic.twitter.com/304lf3Qr4r — ThatsMyEntertainment (@thatsmye) November 1, 2016 Sci-Fi Addicts reports that James Coyne will write the script of the movie to be produced by Ritchie/Wigram Productions, a company founded by Guy Ritchie and Lionel Wigram. This will not be the first time that James Coyne and Guy Ritchie have crossed paths. Coyne was almost recruited to write the script of the next Sherlock Holmes movie to be directed by Ritchie; however, Warner Bros. finally decided to recruit five screenwriters to co-write the script for the film. Deadline reports that Coyne has also written a draft script for Treasure Island, a movie based on Robert Louis Stevenson’s famous novel, to be directed by Guy Ritchie. Even though it has been some time since the Treasure Island movie was conceptualized, the production team has yet to be finalized. Apart from producing the science-fiction movie, Guy Ritchie is also directing a live-action version of Aladdin, Walt Disney’s 1992 animated film which featured the late Robin Williams in the voice cast. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the 1992 animation was based on a Middle-Eastern tale of a young street urchin who is granted three wishes by a magical genie who lives in a lamp that is pursued by an evil sorcerer. Lock, stock, and one smoking genie? Guy Ritchie to direct live-action ‘Aladdin’ https://t.co/5oUMFUJnnk #niallisbeautiful #niallimagine #… pic.twitter.com/d97WMajdXW — Digilance (@Digi_lance) October 22, 2016 The movie turned out to be the highest grossing movie of 1992 and won the Oscar for the beautiful song “A Whole New World.” The upcoming movie will be produced by Dan Lin, an executive producer of the Sherlock Holmes films, in association with Disney, who considered Aladdin an ambitious project. The 1992 movie was successful because talented actors like Robin Williams were able to bring the animated characters to life through their voices. In fact, the genie from the 1992 movie remains one of the most unforgettable movie characters thanks to the brilliant voice work by Robin Williams. Our Girl heartthrob Luke Pasqualino linked to Guy Ritchie’s live action version of Disney’s Aladdin https://t.co/pAm6Nu4bBZ pic.twitter.com/XnaJanYq0n — Rudy (@I_AM_Finance) December 1, 2016 Ritchie recently finished directing King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and is now ready to work on Aladdin, whose script was written by John August. Deadline reports that Disney has achieved considerable success at the box-office due to its recent live-action movies Maleficent, Cinderella, and The Jungle Book receiving excellent receptions. Aladdin will be the latest Disney movie in the live-action genre, and the company recently announced that they intend to remake The Lion King, with John Favreau as the director. Disney has been roping in famous directors like John Favreau and Guy Ritchie, making good use of their unique skills and perspectives to ensure the success of their movies. After all, John Favreau’s The Jungle Book managed to garner $965 million globally. Guy Ritchie knows how to make the best use of new technologies and how to enhance special effects in his movies. His penchant for enhancing the viewer’s experience is evident in Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows which is well-known for the special effects used in scenes like the waterfall plunge, train fighting, and the attack in the woods. Along with the film’s special effects supervisor, Guy Ritchie is also credited with creating the digital effects in the Sherlock Holmes movies. In fact, the Guy Ritchie-directed Sherlock Holmes movies are renowned more for their special effects than the stories being told! [Featured Image by Cindy Ord/Getty Images]

