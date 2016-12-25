Henry Cavill Reveals Key 'Justice League' Plot Point

With Batman v Superman and Suicide Squad having grossed a combined total of $1.618.9 billion at the box office in 2016, there’s plenty of excitement regarding the next installments to the DC Extended Universe over the next 12 months. On June 2 we’ll get the origin story for Wonder Woman, which sees Patty Jenkins directing Gal Gadot as Diana Prince, a role that she will reprise in November’s Justice League. Zack Snyder’s blockbuster is packed to the brim with DC heroes, as it sees Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), The Flash (Ezra Miller), and Cyborg (Ray Fisher), as well as Wonder Woman banding together to form the titular team. We still don’t know too much about Justice League, but now Henry Cavill, who will reprise his role as Superman for the third time in the film, has opened up to Total Film, via Comic Book Movie, about the blockbuster, revealing a key tidbit regarding the blockbuster. [Image via Warner Bros] When asked about Justice League and Superman’s role within it, Henry Cavill explained, There’s pretty much an argument between him and Batman as to who is the leader. Of course, we’ve already seen Batman and Superman go up against each other quite recently. Back in March Zack Snyder pitted Affleck’s Batman against Cavill’s Superman in Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice, which went on to gross $873.3 million at the box office, even though it was met with mixed reviews and currently has a score of just 27% on Rotten Tomatoes. Zack Snyder also spoke to Total Film about Justice League, insisting that his main ambition with the blockbuster is to make it as “fun” and entertaining as possible, something that he believes is “inherently” in the characters. Zack Snyder remarked, I think it’s in all the characters inherently, this larger than life, big, fun stuff, especially when you’re dealing with the Justice League. Several other people associated with the Justice League have also been speaking about the blockbuster, adding further details about what we can expect. Ezra Miller will be portraying The Flash in Justice League, a role he’s played briefly in both Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice and Suicide Squad. Miller has only popped up for a few moments in these films, though, and when speaking to Entertainment Weekly, via LRM Online, he admitted that when we get to see more of Barry Allen/The Flash he rather annoys the other members of the Justice League. [Image via Warner Bros] Ezra Miller remarked, Flash is Ringo Starr. He annoys everybody, but he doesn’t have any specific beef with anyone. Uncle Fish Curry [Aquaman] is very grumpy. Dad [Batman] gets grumpy too. (He’s had a long life of fighting crime.) ­Wonder Woman is very considerate, so even though she’s annoyed with the Flash, she’s still very compassionate. Meanwhile producer Charles Roven also recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about how the Justice League will be different to its predecessors, insisting that it’s going to be much lighter in tone. Charles Roven also didn’t miss the chance to dismiss concerns that, because of the poor reviews for Suicide Squad and Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice, the DC Extended Universe was in crisis. Roven explained, We knew we were making a very serious, compelling, driving film with Batman v. Superman. Now the bell has been rung and the whole tone of the movie is lighter… Suicide Squad made almost $750 million. Batman v. Superman did $873 million. Those two movies were huge hits. Justice League is set months after the events of Batman v Superman, which concluded with Superman sacrificing himself for humanity. Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince decide to bring together the Flash, Cyborg, and Aquaman to form the Justice League, just at a time when Steppenwolf and the Parademons are coming together to find the three Mother Boxes on Earth. Justice League will be released on November 17, 2017. [Featured Image by Warner Bros]

