'Jeepers Creepers 3' Update: Leaked Synopsis Reveals Creeper Will Be Hunted This Time, Trish As Focus

The development of Jeepers Creepers 3 is finally moving along as a plot synopsis of the long overdue and much-awaited threequel appears to have been uncovered. Bloody Disgusting found the precious details in the Jeepers Creepers 3 casting call, where it was revealed that the next outing of the flesh-eating creature will see a reversal of roles. The infamous Creeper will now be the prey rather than the predator, a role he has been so accustomed to playing. More importantly, a familiar face will be going after him. It turns out that Jeepers Creepers 3 will be heavily connected to the first film, which was released in 2001, although with a new generation of characters to boot. According to the leaked synopsis, Trish Jenner, played in the first film by Gina Philips, is now a mother of a teenage son she named after her late brother Darry, who was played by Justin Long. In Jeepers Creepers 3, Trish appears to have risen above the loss and trauma brought about by the harrowing experience that happened 23 years ago, where she lost her brother. However, she is once again being hunted by the Creeper. The synopsis of the third Jeepers Creepers installment reads: “Trish has a recurring nightmare where her son suffers the same fate as her brother did, killed by the Creeper. Determined to prevent this from happening, Trish, who is now a rich and powerful woman, sets out on a final quest with Jack Taggart Sr. and Jr. to end the Creeper’s reign of terror once and for all. The Creeper fights back in gory glory as its enemies grow closer than ever before to learning the secret of its dark origins.” Philips is expected to reprise her iconic role as Trish in Jeepers Creepers 3. Last year, there were reports about the actress making a return in the franchise. It turns out that her character will be the driving force of the film. Jeepers Creepers 3 ought to be very different from the first two installments as it will actually see Trish going after the monster as opposed to being the victim who runs for her life. It is shaping up to be a breath of fresh air as far as the horror film franchise goes. However, there is still a reason to worry about Trish’s life. Despite a powerful representation of the character in Jeepers Creepers 3, the summary does not promise triumph in her dangerous endeavor. Nevertheless, while the Creeper will surely put up a fight, and a bloody one at that, in Jeepers Creepers 3, it looks like Trish will one brutal way or another end up learning more about where the heinous creature came from and how to defeat it once and for all. Creeping Death

If you see The Creeper – It probably means that you’re already on his menu.#TheCreeper #jeeperscreepers #jeeperscreepers3 pic.twitter.com/QLejdWj8wW — Revelbots (@revelbots) January 27, 2017 Philips is not the only one set to return for Jeepers Creepers 3. Jonathan Breck will also be back to play the role of the winged killer. Director Victor Salva, who helmed the first two films, will also do the directing duties in the film. According to Movie Web, his involvement is one of the reasons the silver screen comeback of Jeepers Creepers was delayed. This was because back in 1988, Salva did time in prison after it was discovered he engaged in oral sex with a minor. The Union of British Columbia Performers cautioned talent agencies about this, leading to the delay. However, it looks like things are already settled on that aspect as he is on board Jeepers Creepers 3. Jeepers Creepers star Jonathan Breck at the Jeepers Creepers 2 premiere [Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images] Another familiar face rumored to join the film is Brandon Smith, who played Sergeant Davis Tubbs in the original Jeepers Creepers film. This synopsis leak is the second major update on the movie to come out just this month ever since the film was confirmed for development years back. Just a couple of weeks ago, it was reported that the filming will begin this February. Jeepers Creepers 3 was supposed to start production last year, but it never pushed through. The filming has since been moved from Vancouver to Louisiana, but a release date is yet to be announced. [Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]