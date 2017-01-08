Meryl Streep, 'Music Of The Heart' Get 2017 Golden Globe Awards Fan Attention

Meryl Streep is being honored for her record number of Golden Globe nominations on December 8, but before the NBC ceremony airs on Sunday night, Streep is drawing fire for the role she played in Music of the Heart. Otherwise, the big news for the 2017 Golden Globes is that Meryl Streep has set a new record for 30 nominations during her career. Although many publications are celebrating Meryl Streep’s unique career goal as an actress with ideas like her best Golden Globe award acceptance speeches, at least one blog is reviewing a particular Meryl Streep film as a failure. The Meryl Streep movie in question is her 1999 role as a violin teacher for Music of the Heart. The movie was wildly popular and Meryl Streep had a 2000 Oscar and Golden Globe nomination for best performance for her leading role in the movie, Music of the Heart. Actress Meryl Streep on stage at the Democratic National Convention 2016. [Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images] While Music of the Heart is only one of many movies that Meryl Streep has been featured in and won awards for over the past decades, this particular film is now used as an example of an awkward scenario. On the day of her big award, Meryl Streep’s film Music of the Heart is getting a reprimand from the blog of Dr. Andrew Pegoda. A professor of history, Pegoda argues on his blog that Meryl Streep’s film Music of the Heart is often lauded as a classic crowd-pleaser, but Pegoda feels it has some negative aspects. For example, Pegoda states that Meryl Streep’s character, real-life violinist Roberta Guaspari, emphasizes a negative relationship in American culture that Pegoda calls “teacher films.” In these “teacher films,” like Music of the Heart, a white teacher is a success story or savior in transforming the poor and non-white “unreachable” students in inner-city neighborhoods. Along with Meryl Streep’s Music of the Heart, other films that Pegoda cited included Half Nelson and Freedom Writers. Alternatively, Tribeca Film wrote on their blog that, in the wake of the death of Wes Craven on August 30, 2015, they felt few are talking about how great his film Music of the Heart truly was. Among their compliments about Music of the Heart were notes about Meryl Streep’s performance and they stated the following. “[W]hen I first heard of Craven’s passing, my initial instinct was to revisit Music of the Heart, a film I’ve already seen twice — which is definitely two times more than the average viewer — because I didn’t choose Meryl fandom, Meryl fandom chose me. I was eager to view it again for Streep.” Meryl Streep also drew fire from her fans in late 2015 for the film Suffragette. According to Twitter, fans were upset about a slogan that was being associated with the film on social media, and they directed their rage at Meryl Streep. In particular, Curzon Cinemas posted a picture on Twitter of Meryl Streep wearing a shirt with the words “I’d rather be a rebel than a slave.” Despite the opinions about some of her past work and film promotion blunders, the pool of less than 100 entertainment journalists that vote for the Golden Globe winners each year and millions of fans of her movies agree that Meryl Streep is one of the best. Viola Davis considers Meryl Streep to be one of her biggest inspirations, stemming back from the time they shared together on the set of Streep’s film. [Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images For Women In Film Crystal + Lucy Awards] So far, Meryl Streep has won eight Golden Globe Awards in her lifetime along with a long list of other acting awards since the mid-1970s. Due to Meryl Streep’s multitude of accomplishments in acting, she accepted the offer of the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award that will be aired on January 8, 2017, as part of the Golden Globes ceremony. Meryl Streep seems to be taking the Golden Globe Awards honor in stride in 2017, and Independent reported that the same weekend she got the Cecil B. DeMille award, she was attending a farewell party for President Barack Obama. Meryl Streep’s acceptance speech will be part of the Golden Globe Awards airing on January 8 on NBC starting at 7 p.m. EST. [Feature Image by Evening Standard/Getty Images]

