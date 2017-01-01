New Movie Releases For 2017: Part Two

There’s no shortage of terrific new releases for the second half of 2017. From horror movies in the summer and fall, to the continuation of a classic franchise, 2017 is a great year for movie fans (If you’re interested in the best new releases of the first six months of 2017, you can find them here: New Movies For 2017: Part One). July 7, 2017 Spider-Man: Homecoming – The back half of 2017 starts off with a guaranteed blockbuster. This reboot of the classic Spider-Man franchise nestles our friendly neighborhood webslinger right at home in the MCU. Thanks to some boardroom deals, Peter Parker can share screen time with Tony Stark, and the results have never looked better. July 28, 2017 The Dark Tower – Stephen King adaptations have a way of being either really good (The Shawshank Redemption), or really bad (The Silver Bullet). This adaptation of King’s eight-book opus might just fall into the former category. With Matthew McConaughey playing the part of The Man in Black, and Idris Elba as The Gunslinger, hopes are high for the Ka-Tet. Idris Elba will be taking on the role of The Gunslinger in The Dark Tower. [Image by Charles Sykes/AP Images] August 11, 2017 Annabelle 2 – This is a sequel to the 2014 horror movie Annabelle and the fourth in the series in The Conjuring series. This movie tells the story of how the haunted doll was created. If you were a fan of the other Conjuring movies, with their creepy effects and jump scares, this movie will have you on the edge of your seat. September 8, 2017 It – This could be Stephen King’s year. Bill Skarsgård takes on the role of Pennywise the Dancing Clown in this adaptation of one of the creepiest novels ever written. At first, this new film was given the cold shoulder because of the recasting of Pennywise from Tim Curry’s scary take on the character, but recent stills and promo shoots have fans excited to explore the underside of Derry with The Losers’ Club. ‘It’ movie exclusive: #Pennywise the Clown is absolutely terrifying in this first look: https://t.co/OINZn3GjP8 ???? pic.twitter.com/XvhKy74M9l — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 13, 2016 October 6, 2017 Blade Runner 2049 – In a world of sequels, there are some that you didn’t know you wanted. This sequel is definitely one of those. This follow up to the cult classic has Ryan Gosling as a hunter of rogue replicants, while Harrison Ford reprises his role as Decker. This movie looks to address the nagging question of whether or not Decker was actually a replicant, something left ambiguous at the end of the first movie. Kingsman: The Golden Circle – The first Kingsman movie was a surprise hit adaptation of the comic of the same name. Naturally, a second movie was given the go-ahead almost immediately. This turn stars Taron Egerton as Eggsy, the main protagonist from the first movie. Opposite him will be Poppy, a criminal mastermind, played by Julianne Moore. 20th Century Fox has put a lot of star power in this movie, adding Channing Tatum, Halle Berry, Pedro Pascal, and Jeff Bridges to the cast. November 3, 2017 Thor: Ragnarok – The fourth movie in Phase 3 of the MCU is going to kick off the lead into The Inifinity Wars for good. After all, all of the Infinity stones have been located with the exception of one: The Soul Stone. In this movie, Thor is on the search for Odin, who has been missing since Thor: The Dark World. The main villain is going to be Helya, the keeper of the underworld, so it makes sense that she might have the last Stone. December 15, 2017 Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamil, and Harrison Ford at a Star Wars panel. [Image by Richard Shotwell/AP Images] Star Wars: Episode VIII – This movie is the most anticipated movie of the year. With the tragic passing of Carrie Fisher, the fate of Princess Leia in Episode IX is up in the air, but producers were quick to explain that Fisher had finished all of her shoots for this movie, so it will be released on schedule. Fans are going to definitively find out who Rey’s parents are and what her connection to Kylo Ren is precisely. The plot has been shrouded in secrecy, but as December approaches, we’re sure to have more information. So there are all the hottest movies coming out in 2017. What movies are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below. [Featured Image by VDex/Shutterstock]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx