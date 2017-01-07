'Pitch Perfect 3' Release Date Confirmed: The Bellas Are Back With Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, And Their New Rival Andy Allo

Anna Kendrick and the Barden Bellas are definitely back for the next installment of the capella movie Pitch Perfect. The first installment, which aired in 2012, became an unexpected hit, and the second Pitch Perfect sequel shown in 2015 grossed more than double. It is no wonder that a third sequel will soon come out. However, the production of Pitch Perfect 3 is not without delay. Initially, it was Elizabeth Banks who was supposed to direct the third installment, however, due to issues on scheduling and sudden change of release date, she backed out. Pitch Perfect 3 then went on to change its release date schedules a few times and rumors have started sprouting saying that it will never happen anymore. Luckily, Step Up: All In director Trish Sie came to the rescue last September. She agreed to take the spot of the vacant director’s chair and be in charge of the whole production while Elizabeth Bank will remain as a producer. Now that everything seems to be in its perfect spot, the production can run smoothly. Huffington Post recently reported about the first photos for Pitch Perfect 3. Anna Kendrick, who plays the role of Beca, and some of the movie cast recently took to Instagram to share some rather fun looking photos from their recent Pitch Perfect 3 reunion. Team. A photo posted by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47) on Jan 5, 2017 at 4:43pm PST The photos feature most of the Barden Bella members including Rebel Wilson, Chrissie Fit, Anna Camp, Brittany Snow, Ester Dean, Hana Mae Lee, Kelley Jakle, and Shelley Regner. The Bellas surely look happy in their Pitch Perfect reunion photo. Britanny Snow captioned one of her photos. At today’s #pitchperfect3 table read: I tried really hard to work in a Kenny G cameo… I don’t think he’s available-but production got us this! #sup ????@Chrissiefit A photo posted by Brittany Snow (@brittsnowhuh) on Jan 5, 2017 at 8:17pm PST “At today’s #pitchperfect3 table read, I tried really hard to work in a Kenny G cameo… I don’t think he’s available-but production got us this!” Entertainment Weekly meanwhile reported that another talented performer will join the Pitch Perfect 3 cast. It was confirmed that Prince’s protégé Andy Allo has confirmed that she is going to be a part of the sequel. Andy Allo has already released three albums in her music career, and she worked with the late singer Prince on her second album titled Superconductor, which was released in 2012. The album went on to become number one in Amazon France’s Soul and R&B category. Looking at 2017 like.. It’s On! ???? #HappyNewYear ????#2017 #Bringit [????: @ashleyanp] A photo posted by Andy Allo (@andyallo) on Jan 1, 2017 at 12:18pm PST The report further mentioned that Allo will play a character named Charity, who is part of a rival capella group called Dew that the Barden Bellas will have to face. However, no further details about the movie plot have been revealed. In a previous interview with Anna Kendrick, she mentioned that since she has not received the final script for Pitch Perfect 3, and her imagination ran wild with crazy plot lines, she jokingly said. “We’re filming in January. I still haven’t seen a script a year later, but I am very excited to begin shooting it. I would really love it if we were in space. I personally would love to do one of those anti-gravity scenes. That’s my dream!” Pitch Perfect 3 has a new promotion for the fans. Elizabeth Banks, who plays the character Gail, posted a video about the movie’s Pitch Yourself fan promo. Fans will be able to get the opportunity to go the digital creator lab in Los Angeles and produce their very own special video with Universal Pictures and WhoHaha. Um, guess what’s ON. #pp3 #day1 #chloe #aubrey #gail #flo #jessica @pitchperfectmovie A photo posted by Elizabeth Banks (@elizabethbanks) on Jan 5, 2017 at 7:29pm PST Now that Pitch Perfect 3 has already started filming, fans will only have to wait a few months before they see the Barden Bellas sing on stage once again. Pitch Perfect 3 is set to hit the silver screen on December 22, 2017. [Featured Image by Matt Sayles/AP Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx