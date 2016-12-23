'Sex And The City' 3 Is Officially Confirmed! Are Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte, and Miranda All Returning?

Sex and the City is officially returning to the big screens! An inside source confirmed to Radar Online that Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall are all slated to star in the third movie in the hit franchise. “All the women are officially signed up for SATC movie 3,” the insider revealed. “The deal is done and the script has been approved by all the women.” While all the original cast members are on board, Parker almost didn’t sign up. The actress had a problem with the script and didn’t like where the story was heading. “There was a lot of back and forth,” the source explained. “Sarah Jessica Parker was not originally on board because she didn’t like the idea of the characters being portrayed in a more mature light.” Thankfully, the writers tweaked the script enough to satisfy Parker. “The full green light for Sex and the City 3 the movie is really new,” the insider added. “Everyone’s happy with how things have turned out and they can’t wait to get started working together again.” Sarah Jessica Parker played Carrie Bradshaw for six seasons on ‘SATC.’ [Image by HBO] Details concerning the project have not been released. Production for the film is expected to kick off in the summer of 2017. For Parker, the news comes after she opened up about the possibility of revisiting the franchise in some form. “[There is] always a possibility, definitely,” she admitted. “I don’t know whether it’s a series or the movie. I think that remains an open question and discussion that will continue until it’s been resolved.” In an interview with People, Davis dished on the longevity of the show and how she believes there are plenty of stories yet to be told. For Davis, Charlotte’s story is far from over. “The whole entire ride of Sex and the City has been one surprise after another surprise,” she said. “We never thought we would really be a hit. We didn’t think we’d win an Emmy, we didn’t think we’d get to make one film, much less another film.” Kristen Davis as Charlotte [Image by HBO] Sex and the City ran for six seasons on HBO. Two reboots have been launched on the big screens, both of which were highly successful. “I do feel inside like we’re not finished. I do feel like there’s another story,” Davis continued. “I would be up for anything Sarah Jessica and Michael Patrick King think is the right thing.” Davis’ co-stars couldn’t agree more. According to ET Online, Kim Cattrall told her social media fans last week that she was ready to return as her beloved character. “My first Boomerang, Honey! Channeling Ms. Samantha Jones once again,” she said. While the details about the movie haven’t been released, Parker is optimistic that fans won’t be disappointed. “We have this very long and honored relationship with those women and men that watched our show. We aren’t casual about it and we have to know that we are offering up something that is deserving of their time and affection and dollars for tickets. So we consider all those things. That means we aren’t being flighty with them. It’s not on the table. It’s in the warming drawer.” In addition to Parker and Davis, E! News sat down with Nixon to talk about the new film. During her red carpet walk for the 2016 Critics’ Choice Awards, Nixon revealed that there was hope for a third film. ‘Sex and the City’ [Image by HBO] “Where there’s life there’s hope,” Nixon admitted. No official word has been announced on the release date for Sex and the City 3. With production expected to begin soon, more new should be released in the coming months. Tell us! Will you be hitting the theater to see Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte and Miranda return in the third installment of Sex and the City? Let us know in the comments below. [Image by HBO]

