Sony Might Spider-Man From The MCU After Sequel To ‘Spiderman: Homecoming’

The announcement by Sony a few years ago that Spider-Man would be merging with the MCU – Marvel Cinematic Universe – managed by Marvel Studios over at Disney thrilled fans. Most people were fairly disappointed with the most recent Spider-Man films produced by Sony itself, and many critics and fans felt that getting Marvel involved could only be a plus. Certainly, the trailers for the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming look awesome. So it’s alarming to learn that Sony might pull Spider-Man from the MCU after a sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming. Sony is weirdly questioning Spider-Man’s MCU future after the Homecoming sequel https://t.co/Shs7TQvsPf pic.twitter.com/m4eo3YQSNM — Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) March 29, 2017 But as reported by Collider, there’s a good possibility that this exit from the MCU might be exactly what happens. Currently, the contract between Sony and Marvel seems to only take into account two movies focusing specifically on Spider-Man – i.e. Spider-Man: Homecoming and a sequel – and a few appearances by Spider-Man in various Marvel films. In addition to the appearance Spider-Man has already made in Captain America: Civil War, he can be safely expected to appear in the two upcoming Avengers films as well. I cant get over how damn good the Spider-Man homcoming Suit looks pic.twitter.com/gr14arDiXG — Thomas ???????????? (@tommybIakes) December 11, 2016 But according to Amy Pascal – a producer and former head of Sony – neither studio is under any obligation to maintain a connection between Spider-Man and the MCU after the aforementioned films have been produced. As she puts it: One of the things that I think is so amazing about this experience is that you don’t have studios deciding to work together to make a film very often. In fact it may never happen again, after we do the sequel. Because Sony, and Disney, and Marvel all decided that the right thing to do was to allow Peter Parker and Spider-Man to be in the MCU and to work with the Marvel guys and have them produce this film. As Pascal further notes, the entire arrangement itself is highly unusual and certainly provided a number of benefits for Sony and the Spider-Man character: And I think that was a very rare thing for three companies to do, and a very brilliant thing for them to decide to do because there are only so many stories that you can tell again and again and again about Spidey, and this is something that we would have never been able to do in any other way. So it was a very selfless thing that very smart on the part of all the companies. Of course, these kinds of decisions ultimately come down to box office numbers and profit. If Sony Studios believes that it can make more money by keeping Spider-Man in the MCU, then that’s probably what they will do. If – conversely – they decide that the deal isn’t working out well enough for them, they’ll almost certainly decide not to renew it after the second collaborative Spider-Man film. Amy Pascal thinks Spider-Man could leave MCU. [Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon] In fact, all of this talk of not renewing the arrangement placing Spider-Man in the MCU – and even Sony’s announcements of prospective Spider-Man spinoffs like Venom – could all be negotiating ploys on the Studio’s part designed to force Marvel to offer more favorable terms on any future contract. [Featured Image by Sony]