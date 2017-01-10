'Star Wars 8' News: Mark Hamill Hints At Teaser/Trailer For 2017? Rian Johnson Talks Luke Skywalker/Rey Relationship Ties [Rumors]

Star Wars 8 news has been buzzing around and folks have been hankering for a teaser/trailer as of late. A short time ago the humorous Trump/Joker impressionist, Mark Hamill, gave a little tease on Twitter regarding Episode 8. It’s pretty much the same font and galactic backdrop as The Force Awakens. EXCLUSIVE first look at #EpisodeVIII coming soon… #PopCultureQuest pic.twitter.com/yL52bpbIY2 — Pop Culture Quest (@popculturequest) January 6, 2017 There is no title yet, but there are rumors like Tale of the Jedi Temple and The Order of the Dark Side, according to Cinema Blend, and then there’s Fall of the Resistance as reported by Slash Film the latter of which was seen on a 2016 Star Wars Celebration poster, an event that occurred in Europe. Abrams hints: how Maz got Luke Skywalker’s Lightsaber could be crucial to #StarWars8 https://t.co/jFSHLS54qw pic.twitter.com/mwybu31h5O — Movie Pilot (@moviepilotnews) November 24, 2016 Which of the three, if any are chosen, do you think it may be? Do you anticipate a Star Wars 8 teaser or trailer at least within the first quarter of this year? Star Wars 8 image leaks have made their rounds, according to International Business Times and there are thoughts in the wheelhouse regarding Luke Skywalker’s relationship to Rey as rumor has it that Mark Hamill’s character will be trainer to Rey. Not only that, Adam Driver may have let slip a Star Wars 8 spoiler regarding Kylo Ren’s mortality in the movie. Rian Johnson gave some more details regarding The Force Awakens sequel when it came to Luke Skywalker and Rey’s relationship. Although they were first seen together at the end of the movie with nothing but an extended dramatic pause, who knows what will be in store for the two next. The expressions on their face at the conclusion of the first in the current trilogy was priceless. They are indeed picking up right where they left off in the Star Wars 8 movie and maybe at trailer or teaser will give some hint as to how the two are related? We’ll see, but Johnson gave some insight further into the two, according to USA Today. “How Rey and Luke relate to each other is the key relationship in Episode VIII, and Johnson says ‘a large part of the movie’ will be spent addressing why Luke’s there and what he’ll do next. Like Luke, Rey has been pulled into a bigger world by connecting with the Force, ‘but part of what’s she’s dealing with is the realization that she has this power and this gift,’ Johnson adds. ‘She’s taking her first step to coming to terms with this thing inside her that she never knew was there and is just starting to reveal its potential.’” Last year, rumors have been circling the Internet regarding an all out battle between Luke Skywalker, Rey, Kylo, and the Knights of Ren at the Jedi Temple on the planet of Ahch-To. These rumors came around one day when set photos had been leaked from an eyewitness in Ireland. One of the Collider Movie commentators thought that if this was true, this would kind of parallel to the Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back segment where Imperial forces enter the rebel base on planet Hoth. If this is the case, it looks like Lucasfilm may still stay to the nostalgic feel of the older trilogy. Star Wars: Episode 8: So geht Lucasfilm gegen potenzielle Leaks vom Set vor#starwars #starwarsviii #starwars8 https://t.co/JiLgDIDRUS pic.twitter.com/XMi582wFde — JeffersonKrautsieder (@Nosferatuvn) November 20, 2016 Star Wars Episode 8 news is coming out this year and since TFA and Rogue One has came and went, this Lucasfilm is now on deck and to be the show pony of 2017. There is buzz going around also about the movie being comparable to that of Empire Strikes Back and Adam Driver was thought to imply this but quickly clarified a different stance. Star Wars 8 news is something to look forward to in the future and hopefully a movie trailer will be in the works. The Lucasfilm is scheduled to debut come Dec. 15. [Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]

