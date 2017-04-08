'Star Wars: Episode 8' Rumor: A Dark Jedi To Finally Be Introduced

One of the biggest mysteries about Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi has to be the character that Benicio Del Toro will play and it appears that his inclusion in the film is more important than anticipated as it will introduce a character that is nothing like fans have seen in the previous movies. According to Making Star Wars, a reliable source on all things Star Wars, Del Toro’s character goes by the name D.J. It is unclear if it is a codename that the character is addressed as in Star Wars: Episode 8 or a nickname the production team uses. Del Toro’s character, who was initially referred to in previous Star Wars: Episode 8 reports as the man in black, unsurprisingly wears all black clothing including a trench coat reminiscent to the costume that Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) dons in Star Wars: Episode 3 – Revenge of the Sith. Anakin as seen in Star Wars: Episode 3 – Revenge of the Sith. [Image by Disney and Lucasfilm] He also sports a belt like the one that Han Solo (Harrison Ford) wears around his waist to keep his blaster. The man in black also dons what Making Star Wars describes as a “strange cap that doesn’t have a bill to it,” one that gives the impression that he is from another era. The Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi character also has short hair and looks “slimy and dirty.” More importantly, this man happens to be one of the prisoners in the city of Canto Bight, an inmate that the guards at the place will not take a chance of allowing to escape. This is why it is strange that Del Toro’s character owns a very fancy ship, which is described as a practically more tasteful and sophisticated version of the Millennium Falcon. According to speculations, whoever Del Toro will portray, may he turn out to be a criminal or someone who has done some really bad things, will play a huge role in the efforts of the Resistance to take down the First Order in Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi. Fans will remember that in the past, it was revealed that Finn (John Boyega) will take on a bigger role in helping the Resistance by going on undercover missions. He will work with the character of Kelly Marie Tran in doing so. It is being said that one of the missions the tandem will take on in Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi is breaking Del Toro’s character out of the Canto Bight prison. This would explain the speeder chase that was spotted being filmed in the Dubrovnik, Croatia set of the highly-anticipated Star Wars film. The getaway might even involve the character of Justin Theroux, who is revealed to be a hacker, to get the job done. The revelations about who Del Toro will play have spawned more speculations as to who exactly it will be and whose side he will be on. His name alone has many thinking that it is an acronym for “Dark Jedi.” Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi star Benicio Del Toro at the EE British Academy Film Awards. [Image by John Phillips/Getty Images] In the Star Wars lore, there are beings called Dark Jedi. It is a term that refers to an individual who uses the dark side of the Force, but is not exactly a Sith. Asajj Ventress from Star Wars: Clone Wars, as pictured above the article, is best known for being one. Although Dark Jedi are often believed to be fallen Jedi or those who denied the light side to practice the dark, they could also be Force-sensitive individuals who had no formal training, but chose to use their inclination to the Force to serve the dark side. It is believed that Del Toro’s character in Star Wars: Episode 8 is a Dark Jedi, which is why he will be needed by the Resistance. The similarity of his garb with that of Anakin in Star Wars: Episode 3 also suggests that the character might share the same dark fate or background with him, seeing what became of the Jedi in that film. The idea of a Dark Jedi in Star Wars: Episode 8 is sure to excite fans as Del Toro’s character could potentially be the first one to be featured in the movies although there is a debate about Darth Vader being more of a Dark Jedi rather than a Sith Lord. Either way, having a Dark Jedi in The Last Jedi will definitely allow fans to further explore the complications of the Force, which, although it was always divided as light and dark, has never been as simple as black and white. Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi will hit the cinemas December 15. [Featured Image by Disney and Lucasfilm Animation]