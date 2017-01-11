'Star Wars Episode 8' Trailer Release Date Unclear, But What's In Store For Carrie Fisher's Leia

Star Wars Episode 8’s trailer release — one of the most highly-anticipated movie previews of all time following the tragic real-life death of actress Carrie Fisher — appears set to roll out very “soon,” according to a number of men and women who have worked on the film. The still unnamed movie, meanwhile, hits the big screen later this year, on December 15. The Star Wars Episode 8 trailer release, which has sci-fi fans on the edge of their seats in anticipation, could be released at any time, with no specific date given. One of the expected Hollywood blockbuster’s main stars, Mark Hamill, meanwhile, noted that the preview will be coming along very soon. According to MovieWeb, Hamill — who portrays Luke Skywalker — has gone on record as stating that his new TV series Pop Culture Quest will soon be providing an “exclusive first look” at the latest Star Wars installment. Others, however, believe that Hamill is alluding only to the film’s official name and movie poster, and not the actual trailer itself. The actual trailer, many believe, would be much better served making its debut on a significantly larger platform, such as during this year’s SuperBowl LI broadcast this February on Fox. The Star Wars Episode 8 trailer release, however, regardless of the “how” and “when,” seems to have less and less mystery seems to surround it every day. One fact that is well-known about the preview is that it will heavily feature involvement from the late Carrie Fisher. Episode 8 — one of Fisher’s final acting performances — will see her reprise her role as General / Princess Leia Organa. Fisher, tragically, died of a heart attack at the age of 60 on December 27, 2016, just one day prior to her famous mother, 84-year-old actress Debbie Reynolds passing away as well. Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher [Image by Dove/Evening Standard/Getty Images] While Fisher’s work in Star Wars Episode 8 is confirmed, the film’s producer J.J. Abrams did note in a recent interview with the New York Daily News that it has yet to be determined as to her how her legacy will actually be portrayed in subsequent Star Wars episodes, moving forward. “The work was already done for [Star Wars Episode 8],” said Abrams, who also revealed that “A second film [featuring Fisher] has been shot and that is being edited now.” As for further films featuring CGI footage of Carrie, Abrams noted that “it remains to be seen what will happen,” while also pointing out that that decision will fall largely upon director Colin Trevorrow, who has signed on to oversee Star Wars: Episode 9. The Star Wars Episode 8 trailer release — in addition to showing off the work of Fisher — is also known to have a strong focus on the relationship between Leia’s twin brother, Hamill’s Luke Skywalker, and Rey (Daisy Ridley), who serves as the main protagonist in Star Wars Episode 7: The Force Awakens. Star Wars Episode 7 Cast Members [Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney] In fact, some experts believe that the story of Rey in Episode 8 could actually channel Luke’s journey to fulfilling his promise as a young Jedi, as he did in Episode 2: The Empire Strikes Back. In this scenario, Rey would be shown to be training in the ways of the force by Luke, himself, in the same manner in which he once trained under Yoda. If true, this parallel — as well as other interesting rumors — could serve as a strong indication that Star Wars Episode 8 will do very well in theaters come December. “Part of what’s [Rey’s] dealing with is the realization that she has this power and this gift,” said Star Wars Episode 8 director Rian Johnson, per USA Today. “She’s taking her first step to coming to terms with this thing inside her that she never knew was there and is just starting to reveal its potential.” The Star Wars Episode 8 trailer will also put a lot of emphasis on why Luke Skywalker chose to exile himself on Ahach-To, as well as potentially providing a new redemption of sorts for the character, according to Johnson. Regardless of the contributions of Hamill or Ridley or other Star Wars cast members, however, the film will always come back to Carrie Fisher and her lasting legacy, for J.J. Abrams. “[Carrie] will be remembered not just as Princess Leia but as an unbelievable wit, an incredible writer, amazing performer, [and] an amazing friend,” said Abrams. “She was someone that I know will be missed deeply by so many and certainly those who knew her have a massive hole in their hearts, all of us.” In that regard, the lasting final images of Carrie Fisher might make Episode 8 the most important Star Wars story to date. [Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]

