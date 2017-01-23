'Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi' Title Revealed–But Do Fans Like It?

The title for the upcoming installment in the Star Wars saga has been released and it has set the internet buzzing. Not only has the public been given a new bolt of curiosity regarding The Last Jedi, they’ve also had a host of questions come to mind. Fans have long been wondering the details of Rey’s confusing past, the fate of Kylo Ren, and, of course, will Luke take the lightsaber? But in all seriousness, Luke has come to be of major interest to fans as a result of Episode VII, and because of the ambiguity of Ren’s childhood. “Luke, when gone am I, THE LAST OF THE JEDI will you be.” – Yoda I’m LOVING the title for #StarWarsEpisodeVIII! #TheLastJedi #StarWars pic.twitter.com/JMsbYr9MXT — Jordan Ross (@TheJordanRoss) January 23, 2017 Of the many questions being asked by news writers, social media gurus and Twitter users, one such question regards the title–is it satisfactory? While the title has been given a pretty sweeping “okay” by fans, it is still a cause for wonder. The Last Jedi leaves much unanswered, especially considering the final shot of The Force Awakens. “It’s a fitting title given that The Last Jedi is the follow-up to 2015’s hugely successful TheForce Awakens, which ended on a sweeping shot of Rey (Daisy Ridley) handing a lightsaber to Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) on the top of some remote mountain, in the hopes of getting trained in his Jedi ways,” Vox said. “As with any tiny kernel of new Star Wars information, this title has kicked up more questions than it answers.” It’s official. STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI is the next chapter of the Skywalker saga. This December. #TheLastJedi https://t.co/ySkVwQcMTP pic.twitter.com/eHrPgbsRJq — Star Wars (@starwars) January 23, 2017 Mic Network recently talked about the potential similarities between Episode VIII and Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back. “The somewhat foreboding name of the name, “The Last Jedi” […] seems to fall in line with what those working on the new film have preached. This is going to be a darker Star Wars movie, akin to The Empire Strikes Back. But, also, not that dark?” Even Adam Driver (Kylo Ren) compared the upcoming installment to the much-beloved fifth episode in an interview with Collider. “It’s similar to how The Empire Strikes Back has a different tone. For that people always go ‘oooh, it’s dark’ but I don’t know that it necessarily is. It’s just different in tone in a way that I think is great and necessary but also very clear. [Rian] trusts [that] his audience is ready for nuance and ambiguity. He’s not dumbing anything down for someone and that’s really fun to play.” The opening crawl to “The Last Jedi.” pic.twitter.com/zkgQcX5JRc — Brutally Honest K2SO (@HonestK2SO) January 23, 2017 What does it mean that it’s the “next chapter of the Skywalker saga”? The official Twitter account for Star Wars called The Last Jedi the next chapter, which we all knew. But the specific mention of the Skywalker saga begs some questions: Who is the last Jedi? Does that refer to the last Jedi up to this point? Is it singular or plural? Fans will know that Luke is called the last Jedi by Yoda and that he is set apart as the last Jedi in the opening crawl at the beginning of The Force Awakens. But what does this mean for his fate and for the fate of our newer characters? (Read more about the potential fate of Luke Skywalker here.) “The plural for Jedi is Jedi!” – Me trying to calm down all the guys at work right now. #TheLastJedi — Kevin Kirk (AllMad) (@Y2KKev) January 23, 2017 Finally, why is it red? Red is technically nothing new. It was one of the unique aspects of Episode VI: The Return of the Jedi. What might this suggest about the storyline of Episode VIII? The Return of the Jedi was the last of its trilogy, but the upcoming film is only the second installment in its trilogy. As a refresher, the red font is nothing new: #StarWars #TheLastJedi pic.twitter.com/gEVlXDFAFl — Bryan Young (@swankmotron) January 23, 2017 Regardless of the host of new questions flooding the internet, fans are generally very excited. All we need now is a new trailer! [Image via Lucasfilm]