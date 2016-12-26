'Star Wars Episode VIII' Trailer: Find Out When You Can See The Much-Anticipated Preview Of The New Film!

With the success of Rogue One, Star Wars fans are dying for their next fix, and that obvious “fix” is going to come in the form of the Star Wars Episode VIII trailer. And, according to the latest reports, the first Star Wars Episode VIII trailer is going to come much later than everyone expected, and before a rather interesting film franchise! That’s the word according to Cinema Blend, who talked to longtime Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy about the upcoming Star Wars Episode VIII trailer. The news she had to share, needless to say, is rather disappointing. “Well, pretty soon. We’re giving [Rogue One] a little bit of breathing room, and then probably heading into spring you’ll start to see things.” This is a bit of a deviation from the promotion of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, who showed its first trailer more than a year before the original film was released. Cinema Blend speculates that the reason The Force Awakens had so much build-up behind it was that it was the first Star Wars film to be released in a decade, and they had to get people excited about it. 356 Days Until #StarWarsEpisode8!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/NwA8z9n3Ma — Episode 8 Countdown (@Ep8StarWars) December 23, 2016 But that doesn’t mean that there won’t be any news about the film before the release of the Star Wars Episode VIII trailer. According to the AVS Forum, the title for Episode VIII has been accidentally leaked by Disney due to a clerical error. When the executives at Disney filed a trademark in the European Union Intellectual Property Office, they registered the name “Star Wars Episode VIII: Force of Destiny.” This led many fans to speculate that this was, in fact, the name of the new Star Wars film. John Williams begins???? scoring @starwars Episode 8 soundtrack????#DaisyRidley pic.twitter.com/mLGm6vQ9sR — Daisy Ridley Updates (@RidleyUpdate) December 15, 2016 However, more eagle-eyed fans will be wise to remember that Lucasfilm has a habit of throwing up “red herrings” surrounding the names of films. Those of us Star Wars fans who are older than most (i.e., saw Return of the Jedi in theaters) will remember that, at the time Return of the Jedi came out in the days prior to social media and the Internet, speculation in the fan club suggested that Episode VI was, in fact, named Blue Harvest. Lucasfilm even went so far as to have stationery made up with a fake “Blue Harvest” logo on the top! Star Wars Episode 8 News – BIG SNOKE TEASES! https://t.co/pgPJBud3dx pic.twitter.com/HRKustekfQ — That Guy Greedo (@ThatGuyGreedo) December 14, 2016 Finally, according to the latest Star Wars Episode VIII trailer news released by the International Business Times, information from the set has been recently leaked, and suggests that there will be some battle scenes on the planet Ahch-To, which is where Rey (Daisy Ridley) found Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) at the end of The Force Awakens. News from the set suggests that filming for these scenes took place on the Irish island Skellig Michael, and featured Mark Hamill and Daisy Ridley. International Business Times speculates that these battles will take place between the Knights of Ren (who counts Kylo Ren, played by Adam Driver, in their ranks) and Luke and Rey. Further, the site speculates that there will be a special “teaser trailer” for Episode VIII that will be released right before the Star Wars Celebration ceremonies to get the die-hard fans excited about the upcoming films. What If Star Wars: Episode 8 Opened Without Ever Showing A Trailer? Here’s What Adam Driver Thinks https://t.co/W8JipB54nq #Film pic.twitter.com/i2ijnnguuQ — Film Hour (@filmhour) December 13, 2016 What do you think we will see in the upcoming Star Wars Episode VIII trailer? Leave your thoughts about the latest Star Wars Episode VIII trailer in the comments below. [Featured Image by Lucasfilm/Disney]

