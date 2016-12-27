Superman Actor Henry Cavill Offers A Black Adam Tease For 'Justice League'

Henry Cavill has successfully picked up the Superman mantel from the late Christopher Reeve and, while he may never parallel what Reeve had done with the character, Man of Steel proves Cavill is far more apt than Brandon Routh’s attempt in Superman Returns (2006). Following Henry’s appearance in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the actor is all in for pursuing his DC Entertainment career as far as it will go, which is something Cavill proved in a recent promotional stunt used to introduce Dwayne Johnson as Justice League‘s Black Adam. Superman And Black Adam Share A Drink, But Will Their Peace Last? Henry Cavill and Dwayne Johnson share a drink, but can their alter egos, Superman and Black Adam, be just as friendly? Image by Henry Cavill/Instagram. Unlike the version of Superman played by the aforementioned Christopher Reeve, Henry Cavill can’t seem to get along with anyone, including Batman, as seen in Dawn of Justice. /Film reports that Cavill took an opportunity to make peace with Dwayne Johnson, at least off screen, in a holiday posting to Instagram in which the two DC Entertainment actors shared a festive drink. Dwayne Johnson is set to play Black Adam in the planned Shazam film and its sequels, but the actor has said that, as far as he knows, there are no plans for Black Adam and Superman to come to blows. Johnson does confirm with certainty that there won’t be a conflict with Superman in the first Shazam film, but that doesn’t mean the two superheroes won’t do battle in another of the planned films. Henry Cavill posted the picture on Instagram, showing Dwayne and himself seated outdoors, each with their own preference of liquor, toasting to the holidays. “Merry Christmas a Happy New Year from Superman and Black Adam @therock. Today we drink like gentleman and come together as friends. We’re excited for what the future brings.. #DangerousGentleman #DCWorldsWillCollide #Superman,” Justice League‘s Cavill captioned the image. By suggesting that the two “come together as friends” for the holiday, is the Superman actor suggesting an on screen feud for their characters? While there’s no evidence either way, the Justice League star’s remark is just vague enough to keep DC fans speculating. Justice League‘s Superman Is Tempted By The Dark Side Henry Cavill loves playing Superman, but also sees himself going dark as a ‘Star Wars’ villain. Image by Henry Cavill/Instagram. There’s no denying that Henry Cavill loves his fandoms. A cursory review of Cavill’s Instagram posts is proof enough that the Justice League actor is grateful for the support his Superman receives and gives no indication that he plans to hang up his cape, but, as Comicbook recently shared, Cavill might like to wear a darker cape. As if one fandom isn’t enough, Henry has expressed an interest in joining the Star Wars universe as well. Cavill gave his Instagram followers another kind of thrill, when he recently posted an image of himself wearing a high tech diving mask and suggested that the mask might be adapted to look more sinister. “When you love being Superman but you secretly want to be a bad guy in Star Wars too!” Cavill captioned the image. Yes, while Henry does seem to have caught the Star Wars bug, he has no interest in crawling around as a rebel fighter, scavenging for supplies and secret plans. Instead, the Superman actor has his sights set on the dark side. Mr. Cavill wants to be a Star Wars villain. It will be interesting to see if Disney takes Henry up on his desire to join the Star Wars family and, if so, how they might cast the Justice League star. Certainly, bringing Cavill in on the Star Wars saga would do wonders for both franchises, melding the franchises that much more, as DC fandoms rush to the next Star Wars film to see an evil Superman. Justice League is set to hit theaters on November 17, 2017. [Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]

