The Best Movies On Netflix And Hulu To Give You A Boost

Whether you are in the mood for a film featuring an underdog or a coming-of-age-tale, some of the best movies on Netflix and Hulu are geared towards inspiring you. Some of the Netflix and Hulu movies listed below are zany comedies, others are feel-good tearjerkers, and some are all about overcoming the odds, but they are all sure to give you a boost and motivation. The Fundamentals of Caring This is one of the few original Netflix movies to receive positive reviews, and they are well deserved! Per his usual, Paul Rudd is charming and this comedy-drama is sure to inspire you and warm your heart. Good Will Hunting If you are looking for inspirational movies that should come with a box of tissues, then look no further. Many consider this one of Robin Williams’ best movies; that’s a monumental statement given his career. Good Will Hunting is streaming on both Netflix and Hulu. Adventureland This coming-of-age film set in 1987 features an all-star cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart, Bill Hader, Ryan Reynolds, Mary Birdsong, and Kristen Wiig. The film received an 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, and the site provides the premise for one of the most refreshing Netflix movies. “Inspired by writer/director Greg Mottola’s own true-life job-from-hell experience, Adventureland stars The Education of Charlie Banks’ Jesse Eisenberg as an uptight recent college graduate who discovers that he’ll have to get a degrading minimum-wage job at a local amusement park… Now the only things James has to look forward to this summer are sugar-fueled children, belligerent dads, and an endless parade of giant stuffed animals. When James strikes up a relationship with captivating co-worker Em (Kristen Stewart), however, he finally starts to loosen up. Suddenly, the worst summer ever doesn’t seem quite so bad.” [Image by Miramax Films] Alan Partridge This feel-good story is paired with plenty of crudity and wit, and it is one of the funniest movies on Netflix. Steve Coogan (Tropic Thunder) plays Alan Partridge, a self-absorbed DJ. His radio station is taken over by a new company which leads to a former employee holding everyone hostage. This outrageous comedy is likely to have you feeling refreshed by the end of the film and motivated to reach your goals. Phenomenon This heartwarming story is seemingly about a man who suddenly becomes super-intelligent and gains telekinetic powers. But it’s really about change, acceptance, and love. Phenomenon is one of the most heart-warming movies on Netflix. V for Vendetta If you’re looking for a film to help inspire hope and courage, this action-adventure should do the trick. The story is very similar to 1984, but it’s not as depressing and has an ending that’s not as haunting. This remains one of Natalie Portman’s most popular movies, and you can watch the revolution on Netflix. The Truman Show For those that have never seen The Truman Show, it is a must-watch! And if you haven’t revisited the title since it was initially released, most likely you will get even more out of it this time around (considering the influx of Reality TV and the trend of binge-watching shows). Though this film certainly plays as social commentary for media and consumers, it’s also about self-discovery, embracing convictions, and pursuing happiness and love. The Washington Post describes why this is one of the best Hulu movies. “This show-within-the-show makes for a parody all by itself, but it is couched in an even more subversively entertaining satire. One of the smartest, most inventive movies in memory, it manages to be as endearing as it is provocative.” American Graffiti This is one of George Lucas’ first movies, and though they were largely unheard of at the time, it features on all-star cast: Richard Dreyfuss, Ron Howard, Cindy Williams, Mackenzie Phillips, Wolfman Jack (as himself), and Harrison Ford. The story takes place in 1962, and it’s about a group of friends spending the last night of summer together before they go off to college. This uplifting movie features a stunning soundtrack that reflects the era, and you can catch all of the good vibes on Hulu. The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou Wes Anderson movies are known for being feel-good, unique, and uplifting, and this one is all of those. Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Cate Blanchett, Anjelica Huston, Willem Dafoe, and Jeff Goldblum star in this film on Hulu that shows that it’s never too late to achieve inner peace and happiness. Moonrise Kingdom If you are craving more from Wes Anderson and Bill Murray then this movie on Netflix should do the trick. Sometimes all we need to get a boost in our lives is a story that captures what it was like to be young, innocent, and filled with wonder. Hoosiers If you’re lacking motivation to truly go for your goals, perhaps no genre is better than sports movies—and this is considered one of the best! This Oscar-nominated film is based on a true story and it captures the spirit of the underdog and courage. Hoosiers is streaming on Hulu. What’s Eating Gilbert Grape This is the film that put Leonardo Dicaprio on the map, and many feel it is the movie that cemented Johnny Depp’s career. What’s Eating Gilbert Grape is a sentimental film about the ups and downs of family, finding yourself, and love. This touching story is streaming on Netflix. Everything Must Go This comedy-drama is considered one of Will Ferrell’s best movies in recent years. This is a great picture for those that feel that they have lost everything, and need some hope on how they will carry on. Ferrell plays an alcoholic who loses his wife and career, and he ends up living on his front lawn. The film deals with powerful topics, but audiences are likely to feel refreshed and filled with joy by the end of the story. Everything Must Go is available on Hulu. [Image by Lionsgate] OTHER NETFLIX AND HULU ARTICLES FROM THE INQUISITR The Best Horror Movies On Netflix And Hulu That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Who Wins? Comparing The Best Movies On Netflix And Hulu Netflix Movies: Review Of Netflix Original, ‘Travelers’ The Best Movies On Netflix Coming January 2017 Best Horror Movies On HBO GO And Hulu Sometimes we all need is an inspirational tale to give us a boost, and some of the best movies on Netflix and Hulu are perfect for that occasion. [Featured Image by Buena Vista Pictures]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx