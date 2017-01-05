'Thor: Ragnarok' To Draft Doctor Strange As One-Third Of A Superhero Trio

While Thor: Ragnarok is being presented as a stand alone film, it will not be a Thor solo film in the truest sense, as it has already been revealed that Mark Ruffalo will appear as Bruce Banner/Hulk. While that’s exciting for Marvel fans, it turns out there’s even more. Disney has teased the possibility of bringing in another Marvel character, hinting that Thor and Hulk will form a trio with Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, but will this Marvel triumvirate be key to the central plot of Thor: Ragnarok, or will Hulk and Doctor Strange be limited to cameo appearances? Doctor Strange Answers A Plea For Help In Thor: Ragnarok Thor seeks out the help of other Marvel heroes, the Hulk and Doctor Strange. [Image by Marvel Entertainment/Walt Disney Studios] While the confirmation from Disney that Doctor Strange would be a part of Thor: Ragnarok is fairly new, Cinema Blend shares that fans have been expected this revelation since Marvel’s Doctor Strange hit theaters in November. At the close of that film, Thor is seen holding a business card with the address of Stephen Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum on it. Thor proceeds to seek out Doctor Strange to ask for his help in finding Loki. Thor wants to go back home to Asgard, but he’s reluctant to leave this realm without his mischievous brother, so he hopes Doctor Strange can assist in this mission. Initially thought to be a minor cameo solely intended to tie the two Marvel properties together, while giving fans a thrill, the official Disney fan club, D23, has revealed there’s much more going on than Thor: Ragnarok with that story arc than previously thought. “If you need even more intergalactic, world-saving action, Thor: Ragnarok in November brings together Thor, the Hulk, and Doctor Strange to face off against intergalactic baddies both familiar and new,” reads the remarks shared by Cinema Blend. While this news is being accepted at face value, Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi is still reluctant to come clean about Benedict Cumberbatch’s portrayal of Doctor Strange in the Thor sequel. “I can’t comment on it. It may have just been something for the fans.” Sam Neill Films A “Secret” Role For Thor: Ragnarok ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ brings in Sam Neill for a top secret role. [Image by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images] While it remains uncertain how large of a role Cumberbatch will play as Doctor Strange in Thor: Ragnarok, Entertainment Weekly uncovers a hidden role from veteran actor Sam Neill that may be just as exciting as a superhero team up. Previously, Waititi worked with Mr. Neill on Hunt for the Wilderpeople and it seems he was eager to work with Sam once again, because, as soon as a top secret role was made available on Thor: Ragnarok, he called Neill in to take on the character. “I’m not really allowed to say this and I can’t tell you what it is…I did a couple of days on Thor just before I came over here,” Neill told Entertainment Weekly. While reuniting with Waititi was certainly a good experience, Sam reveals that there was more involved with his Thor: Ragnarok role than simply doing a favor for a colleague. “[I] had to sign all sorts of things,” said Mr. Neill. “So if I say anything else, Marvel’s secret agents — and they are lethal — will come and get me and probably my children, as well.” It seems Thor: Ragnarok will be noted for creating many reunions, aside from the Thor, Hulk, and Doctor Strange ensemble. Neill will also be reuniting with Jeff Goldblum, who he previously worked with in 1993’s Jurassic Park. Goldblum is to play The Grandmaster in the Thor sequel. Also joining the cast are Idris Elba, Anthony Hopkins, Cate Blanchett, Karl Urban, and Tessa Thompson. Thor: Ragnarok, starring Chris Hemsworth, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Cate Blanchett, is set to hit theaters on November 3, 2017. [Featured Image by Marvel Entertainment/Walt Disney Studios]

