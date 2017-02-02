Watch 'Groundhog Day' Movie Marathon Live Streaming Online And On TV [Video]

Feb. 2, is Groundhog Day and movie lovers are in for a treat. AMC will play the 1993 romantic comedy Groundhog Day as a movie marathon beginning at 9 a.m. ET until 5 a.m. Feb. 3. Directed by Harold Ramis, Groundhog Day stars Bill Murray as Phil Connors, a weatherman on assignment in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania for Groundhog Day. The day begins as usual and Connors is preparing for his report with co-workers Rita Hanson (Andie MacDowell) and Larry the cameraman (Chris Elliott). Connors dreads the assignment and has little affection for Punxsutawney, the people who live in the town or the groundhog who may or may not see his shadow. While Connors begrudgingly sets out the next morning for his assignment, he awakens to find the next day is not Groundhog Day, but a repeat of the previous day. Caught in a mysterious and mind-baffling time loop, Connors struggles with the angst of his new situation, then learns how to turn it into a positive. By repeating each day, he is granted insight into himself and other people. Bill Murray is known for taking quirky roles where he lends his comedic talents and develops unique and eccentric characters and Groundhog Day’s Phil Connors is no exception. Each year, fans of the movie watch the movie and this year there are many opportunities. Those who want to watch Groundhog Day on TV can check with their local AMC listings. Those with a cable or satellite subscription can log into the official AMC live stream site and watch Groundhog Day online or on apps. For many viewers, there’s no question that Groundhog Day is a not only a fan favorite but an annual tradition. Groundhog Day currently has an 8.0 IMDB rating. Day 07: My favorite movie that makes me happy is Groundhog Day, it just never fails to make me smile no matter how many times I watch it. pic.twitter.com/Ijkw8Tm5V3 — DA✨ (@DigitalAbdullah) January 7, 2017 There aren’t many movies that feature Groundhog Day and this helped contribute to the movie’s popularity since its release. Vanity Fair compiled a list of the top 10 Groundhog Day movies, and it might not come as a surprise that Groundhog Day topped the list. In fact, Vanity Fair’s Groundhog Day movie list might make you feel as if you walked into a parallel universe or were suddenly caught in a time warp. I got: 9 of 9 right on ‘Do you remember the movie “Groundhog Day?”‘ @playbuzz https://t.co/TakLtGB3Ev — L҉ᏫℕⅅᏫℕ ℬᏫᎽ (@t1984_s) February 1, 2017 Groundhog Day has become such a time-treasured and celebrated movie that it was developed into a musical. The show opened in London at the Old Vic to rave reviews and is set for a March 2017 Broadway opening. In 2006, the film was added to the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry to ensure it is preserved. The Library of Congress described Groundhog Day with the following description. “Groundhog Day is a clever comedy with a philosophical edge to boot. Bill Murray plays a smug, arrogant weatherman caught in a personal time-warp, who is continuously forced to relive the Punxsutawney, Penn., annual Groundhog Day event. At first Murray revels at being able to act dishonorably without consequences, but he soon grows weary of having to wake up every morning to Sonny and Cher’s “I Got You Babe” and facing the same day again and again. The deft, innovative script creatively keeps rearranging and building on each day’s events, while at the same time moving Murray’s character into self-growth, redemption and personal rebirth. Andie MacDowell’s character tells him, “I like to see a man of advancing years throwing caution to the wind. It’s inspiring in a way.” Murray’s character knowingly replies, “My years are not advancing as fast as you might think.” Groundhog Day [Dir. Harold Ramis – 1993]

brilliant film. possibly the best ‘sunday afternoon televised movie’ of all time. pic.twitter.com/dZQA7pcy8E — ○ (@COMMXNISM) January 6, 2017 Are you going to watch the Groundhog Day marathon on AMC? With the AMC live stream, viewers may watch the movie if away from a television set You can watch playlists above and below featuring some of the most notable scenes and clips from the movie. You may also watch the official Groundhog Day trailer in the video player above. [Featured Image by Jeff Swensen/Getty]