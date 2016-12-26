'Wonder Woman' Gives Gal Gadot A Wicked New Weapon, As Lynda Carter Defends The Female Superhero's Honor

Wonder Woman is shaping up to be an impressive re-imagining of the famous female superhero, giving the Gal Gadot version of the character a bold new look and, now, a new weapon. Even amid harsh criticism from U.N. delegates, Gadot is proving that Wonder Woman is here to stay and she won’t be intimidated by anyone, not even the United Nations. Lynda Carter, another Wonder Woman, is stepping up and saying what Gal may not be able to say in light of her position as the current DC Comics superhero. Carter, like Gadot, has a strong belief in the power of Wonder Woman’s image and she’s letting people know there’s more to Diana Prince’s alter ego than her outfit. Wonder Woman‘s Gal Gadot Gets A New Weapon Wonder Woman, played by Gal Gadot, gets a new sword. Image by Warner Bros./DC Entertainment. Diana Prince may love her family on her home island of Themyscira, but, as a woman of conscience, the character played by Gal Gadot finds herself forced to rebel against her own mother, Queen Hippolyta (Connie Nielsen), in a move to save all of humanity. Entertainment Weekly reports that a new plot point has been revealed in which the character played by Gadot breaks into Themyscira’s armory to steal the “god killer” sword, which she hopes will help her save Europe. “This is her moment,” says Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins. “She’s heard all the terrible things about man’s land. But she’s also heard that mankind is in need and under duress. This is her great moment to make the decision to be the one to try and save them.” Diana Prince is a born hero and, as she makes this move and rebrands herself to the world of man as Wonder Woman, she proves that she won’t be constrained by rules, when it’s clear strong action is needed. She defies her people, possibly risking punishment, to obtain the “god killer” sword, because she believes its power will help her save man. Unlike her fellow Themyscirians, Gal Gadot’s character feels strongly that mankind is worth saving. Wonder Woman sees the potential in humanity. Lynda Carter Defends Wonder Woman’s Honor In Light Of The U.N.’s Criticism Lynda Carter defends Wonder Woman’s legacy in light of U.N. criticism. Image by Warner Bros. Television. The induction of Wonder Woman as the U.N.’s Ambassador for women and girls and subsequent banishment from that same honor has drawn much attention from those associated with the DC Comics character and now, as Fusion shares, Lynda Carter is adding her voice to conflict over this hot issue. In sharing her views, Carter, who played Wonder Woman from 1975 to 1979 in a live action television series, says that, as a comic book character, Wonder Woman was never intended to be an all-encompassing representative of the female gender. She adds, however, that no one real person can foot that all too ambitious bill, either. Just as a real woman would have been a spokesperson, doing her best to speak to an entire population of women and girls, so, too, would Wonder Woman have been a symbol for females to rally around. As for those suggesting Wonder Woman is too scantily dressed to serve as a role model, Lynda suggests that the real problem lies with those critics and not with the image of Wonder Woman. “It’s the ultimate sexist thing to say that’s all you can see, when you think about Wonder Woman, all you can think about is a sex object,” says Ms. Carter. Carter further points out that most superheroes, regardless of gender, were revealing outfits. She correctly suggests that, although Batman and Superman are fully dressed, their outfits are tight and revealing, especially in the groin area, where bulges are clearly visible. Lynda Carter also addressed the charges that Wonder Woman lacks diversity, because she is a white woman. The Wonder Woman actress reveals that she is half Mexican, before pointing out that Gal Gadot is Israeli. “The character is an Amazonian princess, not ‘American.’ They’re trying to put her in a box, and she’s not in a box,” Ms. Carter says of Wonder Woman. Wonder Woman, starring Gal Gadot, Robin Wright, and Chris Pine, will hit theaters on June 2, 2017. [Featured Image by Warner Bros./DC Entertainment]

