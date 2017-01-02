All Eyes Are On One Direction And Fifth Harmony: Will Harry Styles And Camila Cabello Define Music In 2017?

One Direction and Fifth Harmony are totally dominating Billboard’s Social 50 at the dawning of 2017. The eyes of the world are on Harry Styles and Camila Cabello to set the trends for new music in 2017. Louis Tomlinson, Normani Hamilton, Niall Horan and Camila Cabello are some of the most talked about performers in the business lately, according to Billboard. Fueled by their infamous hiatus, One Direction, including Harry Styles, Liam Payne. and former 1D member Zayn Malik are expected to produce groundbreaking new music in 2017. Camila Cabello’s stunning departure from Fifth Harmony has fans speculating about her solo career potential as well. Camila Cabello and Harry Styles are among the most popular and influential musicians right now, according to Billboard. One Direction and Fifth Harmony are social media favorites poised to set the trends for 2017. One Direction’s Harry Styles’ is the man to watch, though. Harry’s solo album is one of the five most anticipated albums of the year 2017, according to The Irish News. Predicting a summer release, The Irish News expects Harry’s album will far outperform the albums of Styles’ One Direction bandmates, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne. Will the Harry Styles’ album outperform Zayn Malik’s Mind of Mine as well? “Styles has been working with Kodaline and Snow Patrol’s Johhny McDaid and is apparently thrilled with the results. We’ve had Zayn’s solo work, tracks from Niall and Louis too, and Liam’s is on the way also, but you get the feeling that Harry’s album will be the biggest-selling solo One Direction record by a mile. Get ready for Harry the rock star.” Fifth Harmony’s Camila Cabello stunned the world when she suddenly withdrew from her girl group in December of 2016, after five years of hard touring. One Direction’s Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan fulfilled their immediate obligations and then went on hiatus. Fifth Harmony performing. [Image by Ernesto Distefano/Getty Images] Fifth Harmony was formed on X-Factor in 2012 and now Camila Cabello is leaving Fifth Harmony. Their last appearance on New Year’s Rocking Eve was pre-recorded, but Camila Cabello parted ways with her bandmates officially December 19, according to Billboard. This too is five years in. Did Camila Cabello and Fifth Harmony take a page from Zayn Malik and One Direction? It is already being inferred that Fifth Harmony will take a break, similar to One Direction’s hiatus. Billboard quoted Jenny McCarthy saying the girls will be back. “I have a feeling they will be back. Every group takes a little bit of a break. Egos kind of get in the way; everyone wants a say on their own creativity; and they need to break out and do their thing. Then they come back [when] they realize ‘I need to get paid.’” Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Liam Payne of One Direction will definitely get back together, at least according to the promises of Liam and Niall. With Fifth Harmony, that has yet to be seen. Will Camila Cabello return to Fifth Harmony? Will Zayn Malik return to One Direction? Would Camila Cabello really make significantly less money as a solo act? Zayn Malik seems to be doing quite well without One Direction, so perhaps there is potential for Camila to do just fine without Fifth Harmony. One Direction Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan [Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images] One Direction’s Zayn Malik released a solo album in 2016. Will Camila Cabello release an album in late 2017 or early 2018? Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan are all releasing solo albums soon. Will the other four girls in Fifth Harmony also create their own solo albums? Jenny’s quote certainly seems to infer that. Fifth Harmony does deserve a break, though, just as much as One Direction, and those girls have worked hard, too. Besides, popularity like theirs doesn’t die overnight. Social media is clamoring over all 10 members of the two pop bands, though Harry Styles and Camila Cabello both tend to be consistent favorites. Like One Direction, Fifth Harmony has produced five albums in five years, and also like One Direction, Fifth Harmony has toured hard for five years straight. Obviously, no band can keep up this pace forever. No more “its camila cabello from fifth harmony” im so sad pic.twitter.com/hutZWUzpKg — Erika ✨ (@textlauren) December 28, 2016 Machine Gun Kelly difende #CamilaCabello: “Le #FifthHarmony sono delle bulle!” https://t.co/EOSeIfELVL pic.twitter.com/xKXgdhWVmI — GingerGeneration.it (@TwitGinger) December 23, 2016 8- Harry Styles Another Man pic.twitter.com/eNP2kvdwPt — gabriel (@backtjsuregui) December 22, 2016 We each picked our favorite Harry outfits, both candid and from Another Man! You can check it out here: https://t.co/XuFHXxf8RV pic.twitter.com/a9NJZ8LGw2 — Harry Styles Fashion (@hsfasharchive) January 1, 2017 Fifth Harmony fans, though, are very excited about Camila Cabello’s solo career. One Direction fans are equally excited about Harry Styles’ solo album. So far, Camila Cabello, Fifth Harmony, and Harry Styles are leading in a poll taken by Billboard. Billboard asked readers to vote for the artist they felt would dominate 2017. With a choice of 25 artists listed, including Zayn Malik and Niall Horan, it seems Camila Cabello and Fifth Harmony are taking this election by storm, with Harry Styles coming in third. One Direction and Fifth Harmony are hands down the two most popular groups on social media now. It seems the fate of 21st-century music is now for the most part in the hands of these 10 young people and the fans who adore them. All eyes are especially on Harry Styles and Camila Cabello. Harry Styles is being predicted to have the most amazing solo album, though Louis Tomlinson might surprise fans with another real chart topper as well. Tomlinson’s “Just Hold On” single is doing amazingly well and musically divergent from One Direction with a lot of electronic dance style elements. One Direction’s Harry Styles is still the greatest hope for Directioners. Harry Styles has also gained the attention of Paul McCartney, Ringo Star, Mick Jagger, Elton John and other rock and roll royalty as well. Camila Cabello always seemed to be the leader in Fifth Harmony. Camila was always getting more publicity. It seemed Cabello was singing more on stage and on albums than the other girls. Unlike with One Direction, Fifth Harmony reportedly had a lot of drama and an emotional breakup. After Owning The VMAs 2016 Fifth Harmony Lost Camila Cabello In Missouri: Why Camila Had To Leave The Building One Direction’s Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, And Zayn Malik: Why Solo Work Doesn’t Mean The Band Is Breaking Up One Direction and Fifth Harmony have the fan base and the influence within the music world to strongly influence the direction of music for years to come. Harry Styles and Camila Cabello are in the forefront. The eyes and the ears of the world are straining, anticipating and just dying to hear what Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Niall Horan have to offer them in 2017. Fifth Harmony, likewise, is attracting major attention. Fans are also anticipating groundbreaking music from Camila Cabello, Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane Hansen, and Normani Hamilton. What will these five lovely ladies and One Direction’s five men come up with? One Direction and Fifth Harmony, especially Harry Styles and Camila Cabello, are the musicians to watch in 2017. [Featured Image by Christopher Polk and Jason Merritt/Getty Images]

