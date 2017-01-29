Cyndi Lauper Announces Summer Tours With Rod Stewart And Blondie

Cyndi Lauper is teaming up with Rod Stewart for a summer tour, according to Rolling Stone magazine. The two stars are bringing back ’70s and ’80s rock music to the U.S. with 18 tour dates across the country. Omg, I found this. I cut my hair like @rodstewart! pic.twitter.com/sJLsFtDHBA — Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) January 28, 2017 On Monday, Cyndi Lauper and Stewart released a joint statement announcing their joint U.S. tour, which includes dates in Florida, New York, and Texas. The two stars are set to kick off the summer tour on July 6 in Hollywood, Florida. Cyndi Lauper and Stewart’s joint American summer tour will run for a little more than a month before wrapping up on August 12 in Houston, Texas. More details about the upcoming tour are coming soon, with Lauper and Stewart scheduled to give various interviews to release further details for fans keen to see their show. During the live summer tour, Cyndi Lauper and Stewart will perform classic ’70s and ’80s rock hits from their collective repertoire. The two singers are still working on new music, as the former put out his latest album Another Country in 2015, a year before Lauper released Detour. Thank you Sir @rodstewart! See u in July! ????#andycohen pic.twitter.com/0uZchN13kW — Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) January 26, 2017 Tickets for the Cyndi Lauper and Stewart joint summer tour became available this Friday on the Live Nation website. Her summer tour with Stewart is not the only joint tour Cyndi Lauper is polishing her microphone for in 2017. Before hitting the road with Stewart, the “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” singer will join Blondie on stage in New Zealand, according to Stuff. Cyndi Lauper seems to be determined to bring back ’70s and ’80s rock music and spread it around the world. Over the weekend, Lauper and Blondie announced a new New Zealand tour together, which kicks off in April. It’ll be the first-ever time Cyndi Lauper will perform in New Zealand, while the joint tour includes two arena shows. Founding members of Blondie, Debbie Harry and Chris Stein, are taking drummer Clem Burke on the road to give shows across New Zealand. This concert will be massive #CyndiLauper #blondie #nz pic.twitter.com/B6L2kBsy41 — Mr Quiet (@beccleton77) January 27, 2017 While only two New Zealand shows have been announced so far – at Auckland’s Vector Arena and at Horncastle in Christchurch – promoters say Cyndi Lauper “shows no sign of slowing down,” which might suggest new shows could be added to the tour. In her 11th studio album, Detour, Cyndi Lauper focused on classic country music rather than her signature rock music. Many U.S. and New Zealand fans are wondering if the 63-year-old singer will bring back her classic rock music to the stage or focus on her fresh country angle. Christchurch will be the first New Zealand city to welcome Cyndi Lauper and Blondie, as the two are set to perform at Horncastle on Saturday, April 15. Two days later, on Monday, April 17, Lauper and Blondie will rock Auckland’s Vector Arena. We are looking forward to returning to New Zealand in April with @cyndilauper! pic.twitter.com/Kuxbfmu8kU — Debbie Harry/BLONDIE (@BlondieOfficial) January 22, 2017 The April onstage performances will certainly tease Blondie fans expecting the highly-anticipated new album from the rock band, which is set to be released a few weeks after the joint tour with Cyndi Lauper, in May. Cyndi Lauper has been entertaining the world for over three decades. The 63-year-old “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” singer has sold over 50 million album copies since her debut, and is one of only 20 people to win Emmy, Grammy, and Tony awards. Earlier this month, Cyndi Lauper made her debut appearance on live music series Austin City Limits, according to Rolling Stone magazine. The January 14 episode of the long-running PBS series featured the singer’s classic rock hits as well as her country songs from Detour. Cyndi Lauper also performed Ray Price’s classic hit song “Heartaches by the Number” at the ACL stage that night. She did, however, offer her own look at the 1959 song by adding a few rockabilly-inspired touches. [Featured Image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images]