Eminem New Song 2017: Big Sean Reveals New Album Featuring Marshall Mathers

Details of Eminem’s new album are still being kept under wraps but fans can expect a new song and awesome verses from the rap star. Eminem, a.k.a Marshall Mathers has done a song with Big Sean for his latest album I Decided, which drops today, Feb. 3. Big Sean previewed his new song with Eminem titled “No Favors” this week at a small crowd at the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit, Detroit Free Press reported. The album session lasted for 45 minutes and it did not quite go smoothly due to unpleasant listening conditions in the venue. The “All Your Fault” rapper apologized for the sound issues but continued on with track previews, which include his new song with Eminem that everyone has been waiting for. One of the guests at the intimate party even yelled with excitement over the hotly anticipated track. “The whole city’s been waiting for this!” Partygoers were not the only ones who got excited about Eminem’s participation in the new album but Big Sean himself shared in a recent interview with Zane Lowe why he considers the “Without Me” rapper as the most ideal person for “No Favors.” “Eminem was the only person I heard that could be on that song. It reminded me of why I am such an Eminem fan. It reminded me of why I fell in love with Eminem’s work. He’s unique. He’s special.” That was not the only time Big Sean was open about his admiration for Eminem. Earlier in a 2014 interview with MTV, he shared how he looks up to the “Slim Shady” hitmaker and considers him “the biggest rapper.” Eminem is featured in Big Sean’s new album [Image by Mike Windle/Getty Images] Eminem and Big Sean had previously worked together in the song “Detroit vs. Everybody” for the former’s compilation album, Shady XV, but their collaboration in I Decided came as a surprise. Big Sean shared the story of how he approached Eminem and told him he is the only person he wanted to be part of the album. He continued discussing the album details to the rap star, like what it meant to him and the story behind the title. Although Eminem expressed how he also wanted to be part of Big Sean’s new album, he admitted that he might not have the time. Feeling a bit disappointed, Big Sean thought the Eminem would not want to have the collaboration but surprisingly, he got the “Eminem verse.” Fans will soon hear Eminem’s smart and powerful lines for “No Favors” but the wait for his own new album continues on and fans are anxious to know when this will arrive. Marshall Mathers has not confirmed the release of his next studio album yet but he did announce about its existence in October 2016 via a social media post. Following the announcement, an alleged list of tracks from Eminem’s new album surfaced on Reddit. The rumored new album, allegedly titled Success, contained collaborative songs with The Weeknd and even Adele, among others. However, Eminem himself did not confirm the tracklisting and people somehow considered the document as a fake. Eminem performs with Dr. Dre [Kevin Winter/Getty Images] No one knows who will be featured on Eminem’s new album but there have been several artists who expressed their interest in working with the rap legend, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. They include Demi Lovato, Snoop Dogg and Skylar Grey. On the other hand, Ed Sheeran also shared an interesting story that suggests Kendrick Lamar will be part of Eminem’s new album. According to Sheeran’s tale, which he shared at The Zach Sang Show, Eminem tried to test Lamar to see if he had a ghostwriter for his sick lines. Eventually, the rap god discovered that Lamar is actually talented; he even “claimed Kendrick was the best.” Fans of both Kendrick Lamar and Eminem can only hope that the two will work together on a new song. But for now, it remains to be seen what new songs and surprises Eminem has for his millions of fans. [Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]