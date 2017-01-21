Ex-Fifth Harmony Singer Camila Cabello Took Short Social Media Break For New Album

Former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello reveals she has been hard at work on her debut album as a solo artist days after the girl group performed for the first time without her at the People’s Choice Awards 2017. Fans missed Camila online as she has not been in social media for days, but she has a good reason for it, which she revealed in her first tweet after an entire week of silence. The 19-year-old singer, whose exit from Fifth Harmony was not the most amicable and has stirred some drama, sent some love to her fans as she returns after a short break from Twitter. GUYS I MISS UUUUUUUU IVE LOCKED MYSELF IN A STUDIO FOR THE PAST DAYS OMG OMG OMG!!!!!!!!!! — Camila Cabello (@camilacabello97) January 21, 2017 Even the description of her Twitter account reveals what kept and continues to keep the “Bad Things” singer busy. It reads “brb making an album.” Fans of Camila immediately sent the love back and expressed excitement about finally being able to see and hear who she is as an artist outside of Fifth Harmony in her upcoming album. Camila also shared on Instagram, just before she shied away from social media, what appears to be lyrics from a song she is working on as part of her new music post-Fifth Harmony era. ✏️✏️✏️ A photo posted by Camila Cabello (@camila_cabello) on Jan 9, 2017 at 2:47pm PST Camila’s solo album project is no secret. A source that spoke to Billboard last month, hot on the heels of her exit, has revealed that she has been working on a brand new album of her own for quite a while now. The insider claims that the project has been in the works months prior to Camila’s departure from Fifth Harmony was made official. The same source believes that fans might be treated to her first solo single as early as March or April while the album could drop by summer. The now-foursome’s label, Epic Records, already had songwriters and other artists in place for Camila’s solo album well before the girls parted ways. These include Benny Blanco and Diplo as well as songwriter Madison Love and producer Futuristics, who both worked with Camila for her duet with Machine Gun Kelly, “Bad Things.” Other artists set to be involved in the album are Johnny Mitchell and Amarr as well as producer Serm. Camila with Fifth Harmony during their final appearance as a group [Image by Gustavo Caballero/Staff/Getty Images] An album is just one of the many things Camila is spending her time on after leaving Fifth Harmony. According to Headline Planet, she is also set to appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on January 30 to perform “Bad Things” with Machine Gun Kelly. While she was still with Fifth Harmony, the singer also collaborated with Shawn Mendes for the song, “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” As for what the future holds for Fifth Harmony, the group proved they could do without Camila after earning praises for their performance at the People’s Choice Awards 2017. Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke, Normani Hamilton and Dinah Jane performed their hit song, “Work From Home,” with Camila’s portion of the song cut out. Fifth Harmony also ended up taking home the People’s Choice Award trophy for Favorite Group during that night. News of Camila severing her ties from Fifth Harmony first broke out from the official Twitter account of the group, where it was announced that the remaining four were informed of her decision “via her representatives.” pic.twitter.com/YlWylsw5uE — Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) December 19, 2016 Camila then took to Twitter to clarify that the girls knew about her feelings about leaving Fifth Harmony “through the long, much needed conversations about the future that we had during tour.” Saying that they were just informed through my representatives that I was ‘leaving the group’ is simply not true. Just like the other girls said in their statement about their plans, I had also planned to continue with my own solo endeavors in the new year, but I did not intend to end things with Fifth Harmony this way. As sad as it is to see this chapter ending this way, I will continue to root them all on as individuals and as a group. I wish nothing but the best for them. pic.twitter.com/e35U3tcTQ8 — Camila Cabello (@camilacabello97) December 19, 2016 Later on, it was revealed by her during an interview with Lena Dunham for Lenny that while in Fifth Harmony, Camila felt she was sexualized for attention. [Featured Image by Marcus Ingram/Stringer/Getty Images]