Iggy Azalea Is Looking Forward To A New Year And A New Album

Iggy Azalea is looking forward to a new year and a fresh start. The rapper is gearing up for the release of her upcoming album, Digital Distortion. She’s been preparing by teasing new music, recording, and having jam sessions at her house. The 26-year-old Australian entertainer took to her Instagram page to share a special message with her fans. She says that she’s looking forward to a new year and her new album. “So glad 2017 is finally here,” Azalea wrote. “I look forward to releasing my new album, working with new and interesting people & I hope this year on earth just general has a better vibe than the last….I’m ready for new energy.” So glad 2017 is finally here, I look forward to releasing my album, working with new and interesting people & I hope this new year on earth just generally has a better vibe than the last… I’m ready for new energy????????✨ A photo posted by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Jan 1, 2017 at 2:11am PST Along with a new album coming this year, Iggy previously confirmed that her new single is ready for release sometime this month. She has yet to announce a release date for her sophomore album, but she has confirmed that she’s dropping some new music this year. “My album has been finished for months now but of course I have been here doing [X Factor], which is a big task,” the rapper said during an Australian radio show, reports JustJared.com. “I’m going to put my single out, which has a feature on it, a girl singing with me, so that will be in January,” she added. “I am really excited.” A photo posted by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Nov 20, 2016 at 5:19am PST Fans have been going crazy wondering who Azalea is going to work with next. She collaborated with Ariana Grande on her hit single “Problem,” Britney Spears on the song, “Pretty Girls,” and Charli XCX on the 2013 hit song, “Fancy.” According to Idolator, Verse Simmonds, who produced the song, answered questions from fans on Twitter. He called Iggy’s new album “epic,” and says that every single released from the album will top the charts. Iggy has been back at work on her new album, the highly-anticipated new release to her 2014 song The New Classic, and it’s her most personal album yet, reports the Daily Mail. Iggy Azalea hopes to score another No. 1 with her new single. [Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Karma International] Earlier this week, she worked with collaborators for an explicit and raw freestyle rap that possibly alluded to her relationship with ex-fiancé Nick Young. The jam session took place at Azalea’s Los Angeles mansion as the pop star filmed her three artist friends on Instagram, as they sang about men who cheat on women. The session appeared to take place in Azalea’s living room, which featured a grand white piano and a neon sign that reads, “The New Classic.” The hook of the song was, “why you cheating on me?” and Azalea could be heard shouting “Why?” in the background. The vocalist thing says, “Stupid b***,” and Iggy replied, “You little b****.” “I gave you everything you wanted, and f***ed across the street,” she can be heard saying and laughing afterward. A video posted by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Jan 4, 2017 at 8:12am PST Azalea called off her engagement to Los Angeles Lakers player Nick Young last July after he was caught cheating on her with various women. She also released her previous single “Team,” which received a lukewarm response from fans and the general public. The rapper then received criticism when she appeared as a judge on the Australian version of The X Factor. The show experienced its lowest ratings in television history and her panelist Guy Sebastian called her a “weirdo” after they were done filming the show. In addition, Azalea has received criticism for altering her looks with plastic surgery and appropriating black culture through her music and style. Just being a little weirdo getting laser beams shot into my head and stuff A photo posted by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Dec 8, 2016 at 4:00pm PST But, it looks like Iggy is ready to get back to the limelight. Her personal life has also improved since she’s still dating rapper French Montana. What are your thoughts on Iggy Azalea’s new album? Do you think she will be able to make a comeback? Sound off below in the comments section. [Featured image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Karma International]

