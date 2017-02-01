Justin Bieber, Drake, Kanye West Set To Skip The Grammys, Will They Be Missed?

Don’t expect to see Justin Bieber, Drake, Kanye West, and Frank Ocean at the Grammy Awards this year. Although the word boycott is being thrown around by some media outlets, that take on the news is inaccurate and inappropriate. A boycott is abstaining from something because of a shared reason (s). In contrast to that definition, Bieber, Drake, West, and Ocean each have vastly different reasons for their expected no-shows at music’s biggest night in Los Angeles. In addition, TMZ claims insiders say Drake, Bieber, West, and Ocean could all change their minds and show up. With that clarified, here’s what’s alleged. Starting off with Bieber. It’s said the pop prince will be making plans to be somewhere other than at the prestigious event. The 22-year-old has four Grammy nominations: Album of the Year for Purpose, Best Pop Vocal album, Song of the Year and Best Solo Pop Vocal Performance for “Love Yourself.” However, sources reportedly told TMZ, that the Biebs thinks the Grammys are “not relevant or representative,” especially when it comes to young singers. Is that claim wholly or partly true, or not at all? Read on to find out. Justin Bieber NOT Skipping Grammys Over The Weeknd Performing, Despite Report https://t.co/aqdXrgoeVj pic.twitter.com/rQHxiy98Ds — Gossip Cop (@GossipCop) January 31, 2017 In a Gossip Cop report published Wednesday, the reliable site did not dispute TMZ’s contention that the “Sorry” singer reportedly thinks the Grammys aren’t culturally relevant. However, the rumor-busters did debunk a story from a gossip blog which has a proven history of frequently publishing fabricated stories. Hot on the heels of TMZ, the notorious Hollywood Life rolled out its claim that Bieber is supposedly “boycotting” the Grammys because he does not want to bump into his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, and her apparent new boyfriend The Weeknd (a.k.a. Abel Tesfaye). “Selena and The Weeknd will hit the after-parties together,” the blog trilled, “and it definitely wouldn’t easy for the Biebs to see the love of his life with her new beau!” But Gossip Cop ripped Hollywood Life’s claim. It’s revealed a source close to Justin has confirmed that Gomez and The Weeknd’s “relationship” has nothing to do with why the Biebs won’t be at the show. In fact, the source said the blog’s story is “B.S.” Gossip Cop reports. Justin Bieber Thinks Selena Gomez Is Using The Weeknd (VIDEO) https://t.co/PxHHGCXpQE — TMZ (@TMZ) January 16, 2017 That strong “B.S.” response from Team Bieber more than suggests that the “Love Yourself” singer isn’t at all bothered about “Abelena,” the shipper name that his ex and Tesfaye are often called. Such an assessment won’t come as no surprise to Beliebers. Days after candids of Selena seemingly making out with The Weeknd behind a dumpster outside a Santa Monica restaurant emerged earlier this month, TMZ reported Bieber sources said the “Sorry” singer thinks Gomez is “using” Tesfaye and is an opportunist. A few days afterwards, a TMZ cameraman caught up with Justin leaving a West Hollywood hotspot and asked if he could still listen to The Weeknd’s music. To which, Bieber replied, “Hell no, that s**t is wack.” Was he being serious or joking? Video showed the singer smiling, so it’s seemingly the latter. So, even if “Abelena” is part of the Biebs’ decision not to attend the Grammys, it’s more likely it’s because he is not on good terms with Gomez and The Weeknd, as opposed to any idea that Bieber is pining for his ex. Justin previously shared his ambivalence about award shows after attending the Billboard Music AWards last year. In an Instagram post, he wrote, “I don’t feel good when I’m there nor after,” and also called such events “hollow.” Meanwhile, Frank Ocean, who didn’t even submit his 2015 album Blonde, won’t be going to Grammys because he reportedly thinks the ceremony doesn’t represent young, black artists. In that sense, another upcoming absentee, Kanye West, who has eight noms this year (and 21 to his name), reportedly believes he always loses when pitted against a white singer. West released The Life Of Pablo last year. As for Drake, the rapper also has eight nominations but doesn’t feel enthused to come off his tour in Europe to attend the show. His album Views dropped last year. TMZ notes none of the artists is angry about their individual decisions to stay away, but they simply think that the Grammys are out of touch and arguably irrelevant for certain artists. It’s widely thought that Beyonce’s critically acclaimed visual album Lemonade and Adele’s massive seller 25 will clean up next month, with both songstresses’ set to make history if they win any of their “Big Four” noms out of their respective nine and five nods this year. So, do you think Drake, West, and Bieber released their albums at unfortunate times with too-strong female competition and don’t think they can win at this year’s Grammys? Or are the male artists’ varied reasons for not attending valid? Share your thoughts in comments below. Will you be tuning into CBS’ James Corden-hosted broadcast on February 12? Kanye West, Drake and Justin Bieber may skip the Grammys https://t.co/3OEkOjdj97 — The Guardian (@guardian) January 31, 2017 .@kanyewest, @justinbieber & @drake are all skipping the #Grammys this year: https://t.co/6QFx3AqrDC pic.twitter.com/bhDFfDUSt2 — Highsnobiety (@highsnobiety) January 31, 2017 [Featured Image By Gustavo Caballero/Dimitrios Kambouris/Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images]