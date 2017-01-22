Kings Of Leon Cancel Show Dates, As "Reverend' Fuel's Their New 'Walls' LP's Chart Ride [Video]

Kings of Leon, a family act consisting of brothers Caleb Followill, Nathan Followill, and Jared Followill, joined by their cousin Matthew Followill, has returned to the music scene after a three year hiatus, offering up Walls. While the Followill boys have created consistent offerings over, since their 2003 debut album, Youth & Young Manhood, Walls puts Kings of Leon back in the spotlight with their debut single, “Reverend,” and a new tour. Unfortunately, an illness has put a sudden crimp in their plans, as far as this tour goes, but that doesn’t mean Kings of Leon won’t be back in full force, before long. Kings Of Leon Cancels A Show Date, But Expects To Be Back On The Road Kings of Leon postpones show dates due to Nathan Followill’s sudden bout with illness. [Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images] Promoting their new album, Walls, Kings of Leon has been on an extensive tour, but, as Detroit Free Press shares, that tour has been interrupted by an illness. Nathan Followill, who performs as Kings of Leon’s drummer, has been diagnosed with pneumonia and has been confined to bed rest for a minimum of three days, which does limit the present tour date at Detroit’s Fox Theatre. Kings of Leon chose to delay the concert, instead of outright canceling the show, and a statement issued on behalf of the band announced that the Fox Theatre engagement has been rescheduled for March 9. Ticket holders are advised to hang onto their tickets, as they will be honored for the March 9 show. Additionally, Kings of Leon has also postponed their January 23 concert in Chicago at United Center, reports Chicago Sun-Times. That concert will instead take place on March 8, one day before the rescheduled Fox Theatre show. The United Center will also honor tickets at the March 8 concert. Kings of Leon ticket holders may also have their tickets refunded at the point of purchase. Kings of Leon Gives A Look Inside Their Walls With A “Reverend” Performance Kings of Leon performs ‘Reverend’ from their ‘Walls’ LP. [Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images] A recent appearance on The Tonight Show gave Kings of Leon an opportunity to perform live for Jimmy Fallon and his audience and, for their set, the band chose to play “Reverend” from their new album, Walls, reports Rolling Stone. Long time fans of Kings of Leon will immediately recognize Caleb Followill’s trademark voice in this new single, destined to become a rock anthem and as familiar as “Sex on Fire” and “Use Somebody” from their 2008 Only By the Night album. “Reverend” debuted on Walls, which saw an October 2016 release. The album’s release prompted a worldwide tour, beginning in the United States, and plans had been to wrap up the U.S. tour by January 28 in Los Angeles with a European tour to follow shortly thereafter. There has been no mention as to whether the Kings of Leon concert postponements will have an effect on the European leg of their tour. In 2013, Kings of Leon started working with a new record producer, Markus Dravs, who drummer Nathan Followill found challenging to work with in some ways. The change in producers was something that was definitely marked by their first album with Dravs, Mechanical Bull. “We would run through the song and play it three times and he’d be like, ‘Uh, yeah, you know – let’s run it a few more times. You still don’t have it nailed down,’” explains Nathan Followill. “So we would do it a few more times and he’d be like, ‘You all still don’t have it nailed down. Let’s go through it a few more times.’ So we’d do it three or four more times, and then he’d be like, ‘Uh, we’re keeping the first one. I was trying to see if I could get you guys to beat it, but obviously we’re not going to.’” [Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]