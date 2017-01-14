Moby Refuses To DJ At Donald Trump's Inauguration, Makes Mocking Playlist Instead

Moby has made the playlist for Donald Trump’s inauguration despite his refusal to take part at the January 20 event, according to Mashable. Even though the electronic musician refused to DJ at an inaugural ball after Trump becomes sworn in as the U.S. President next week, he still agreed to make a playlist. Moby mocks Trump for asking him to DJ inaugural ball: “I’m still laughing” https://t.co/W3vyHn14t2 pic.twitter.com/GMRujR5yMp — The Hill (@thehill) January 10, 2017 Moby has always been an outspoken opponent of Trump’s presidency. The DJ once called the real estate mogul a “dimwitted, racist, misogynist,” and even took part in a PSA demanding Electoral College members to turn away from Trump. Still, Trump’s team has apparently asked Moby to DJ at the U.S. President-elect’s inaugural ball, according to the DJ himself. Moby’s initial reaction – understandably – was probably a mixture of confusion and amusement at being asked when he has been so outspoken against the President-elect. The DJ then wrote on Instagram that he would DJ the event only on one condition. Yes @realdonaldtrump I will DJ at your inauguration if as payment you release your tax returns. Because yes, EVERYONE wants to see your hidden tax returns. Quid pro quo: I play an hour of public enemy tracks and you release your tax returns. Super simple, what are you afraid of? #artofthedeal A photo posted by moby XⓋX (@moby) on Jan 12, 2017 at 9:57am PST “I guess I’d DJ at an inaugural ball if as payment #trump released his tax returns.” Moby even posted a tweet linking to a New York Times article entitled “Why Americans Care About Trump’s Tax Returns.” ‘Why Americans Care About Trump’s Tax Returns’ https://t.co/iRU6dzH12i @ronwyden — moby XⓋX (@thelittleidiot) January 13, 2017 While it doesn’t take to be a genius to predict that Trump won’t release his tax returns just so Moby could DJ at his inaugural ball, the electronic musician still agreed to make a playlist of songs for the event. At Billboard’s request, Moby has prepared a few songs he thinks would suit Trump’s inauguration and his presidency as a whole. The exclusive playlist includes Green Day’s “American Idiot” (a not so subtle nod to the new U.S. President), Public Enemy’s “Fight The Power,” and even The Clash’s “I’m So Bored With The U.S.A.” The playlist is now available on Spotify. Having a DJ like Moby at an inaugural ball would be an honor for any president, which is perhaps why Trump so eagerly wants the DJ to participate in the event despite his harsh comments in the past. Moby has sold over 20 million records worldwide and scored several Grammy Awards nominations. But the DJ’s accolades don’t end just there, as Moby is also considered to be a pioneer who contributed greatly to introducing electronic music into the mainstream music industry. Having Moby DJ his inauguration would allow Trump to win over the hearts of many of the DJ’s multi-generational fans. But that’s not going to happen, unless of course, the upcoming U.S. President agrees to release his tax returns. Moby (@thelittleidiot) invited to DJ at Donald Trump’s inaugural ball, responds: “Hahahahaha”: https://t.co/Qek4TBoO8G pic.twitter.com/I71bOMhkBm — THUMP (@thumpthump) January 10, 2017 In November, just days before the Election Day, Moby wrote an op-ed for Rolling Stone magazine, in which he warned of the possible catastrophic consequences of Trump’s presidency. In particular, the DJ calls Trump’s presidency the “death by 1,000 Republican cuts,” according to Rolling Stone. “It basically gives the NRA the ability to write gun policy. It gives the coal industry and the oil industry the ability to write energy policy.” Moby also added that by voting for Trump, Americans are “handing the keys to people” who will be “trying to advance policy measures to protect their corporate interests.” And the cost of that would be “the egregious detriment” of the United States, Moby warned. The end of the @barackobama era and the beginning of the @realdonaldtrump disaster makes me think of the beginning of a tale of two cities: A Tale of Two Cities. “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair…” A photo posted by moby XⓋX (@moby) on Jan 11, 2017 at 8:04am PST But Trump’s attempts to have a presentable inaugural ball on January 20 don’t end with just Moby, as the U.S. President-elect’s team has previously tried to get Sir Elton John to perform at the event. But just because both Moby and John refused to participate in the event, doesn’t mean all singers have turned down the invitation. In particular, The Rockettes will perform at the inaugural ball despite differences within the group. The Mormon Tabernacle Choir also recently confirmed its participation during Trump’s inauguration. And so did 16-year-old former America’s Got Talent contestant, Jackie Evancho. While these stars are certainly not Moby or Elton John, it will still be an event worth watching. [Featured Image by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images]

