One Direction Update: Harry Style, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan Reunion Certain, Timetable Uncertain

One Direction’s Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan are focused on the pressing matters at hand. Styles, Horan, Tomlinson, and Payne are very busy with their solo albums and a wide range of personal matters and other projects. Louis Tomlinson explained on the Today Show that a reunion would come in time, but for now, solo albums were the main focus for One Direction. Teen Vogue quoted Tomlinson. “There’s time for that [a One Direction reunion] Nobody knows when. I think we’re enjoying a bit of time to ourselves, exploring our own solo things.” One Direction will eventually reunite. That is the good news. So far, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson have confirmed that 1D will tour again. The only question is when. One Direction’s Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson are all working hard to provide Directioners with really great solo albums. Niall Horan has decided to take his time according to the Sioux City Journal. Horan wants to be sure everything is perfect for One Direction fans, and music enthusiasts intrigued by his solo single “This Town.” “I am taking my time on it. I don’t want to rush it. I said it would be out at the start of the summer but I might push it back now a small bit. I don’t really have an idea. I’ll keep writing until it’s there and when it’s there I’ll let everyone know. It’s not going to be all singles.” Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson [Image by Joel Ryan/Invision AP] So Niall Horan will not be releasing his debut album anytime soon, but it is likely that one of the other One Direction members, whether Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson or Harry Styles will release music in the late winter or early spring. Harry Styles could be planning a February release, for his solo album according to a source for Hollywood Life. If this is true, Harry could be releasing a solo single, or even his new album any day now, and completely without notice. One Direction’s Liam Payne is working hard in a Los Angeles studio to complete his debut album. Will he be finished before the baby is born? Cheryl Cole remained in the UK as Liam came to LA to record music. The Sun quotes Liam’s video shown above. “This is the studio that I’ve been working in today. I’ve been writing a song, it’s been a lot of fun. I’m hoping you’re going to like the music, it’s a little bit different, but it’s really nice.” One Direction’s Niall Horan [Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images] Liam Payne says “Music is coming so get ready.” Does this mean Liam could be the first or second of the One Direction members to release his solo album? Will Harry Style, Louis Tomlinson or Payne be the first to release a debut album, since Niall has let fans know his album is going to take longer? Liam Payne also had a message for fans in his video. “I just also wanted to say a really quick thank you to you guys for all the support. It’s all going great and I will see you guys again very soon. The music is coming so get ready.” RELATED REPORTS FROM THE INQUISITR Why One Direction’s Liam Payne Did Not Take Cheryl Cole To LA One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, And Niall Horan Honored For Their Solo Work: Fans Await New Harry Styles And Liam Payne’s Music One Direction Highly In Demand: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, And Niall Horan [Opinion] One Direction 2017: A Little Friendly Competition Between Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, And Louis Tomlinson? [Photos] One Direction’s Workout And Washboard Abs: Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, And Niall Horan One Direction 2017 Timeline: Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik Album Releases And More When will Directioners hear music from Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson? Apparently, Niall Horan will release his music more than four months from now, and Liam is getting close to completion. Will One Direction tour individually with their solo albums? It seems logical that they might, but there is no word on any touring plans yet, from Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan. The One Direction reunion with Harry Styles will happen according to Liam Payne, Niall Horan and now Louis Tomlinson, but there is no definite timetable. [Featured Image by Rick Kern/Getty Images]