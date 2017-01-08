Rain K-Pop Comeback: Hallyu Star Of K-Drama 'Please Come Back, Mister' To Collaborate With PSY Of 'Gangnum Style' Fame [Video]

If there is one Hallyu star in Hallyu today one would say is internationally popular for “doing everything,” that star would be Rain. Where Hallyu stars are primarily known for either K-pop (Girls’ Generation, Super Junior, 2NE1, Big Bang) or K-dramas and K-movies (Kim Soo Hyun, Jun Ji Hyun, Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo), Rain is known for doing both as an actor-singer. His most recent new work is for the acting part of his career for both Chinese and Korean dramas. For the former, Rain played the male lead character Xiao Liang in 2015 C-drama on Zhejiang Television (ZJTV), Diamond Lover. For the latter, he played the male lead character Lee Hae Joon in 2016 K-drama on Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS), Please Come Back, Mister. As for his soloist career in K-pop, Rain hasn’t done anything new since 2014 when he released sixth full-length studio album Rain Effect. That is about to change as Rain has made it known he will have a K-pop comeback this year in 2017. Not only that, he will be collaborating with Psy, the soloist performer known for “Gangnum Style.” Presently, Rain is on tour known as “The Squall World Tour.” At one of his shows, he teased his upcoming collaboration with Psy. [Image by R.A.I.N. Company] Jung Ji Hoon, better known by his stage name Rain, first teased his upcoming collaboration with Park Jae Sang, better known as Psy, during a guest appearance at Psy’s concert All Night Stand 2016 — PSYdrenaline, as reported by Soompi. A video appeared behind Rain showing a silhouette of him dancing with the words “RAIN X PSY” (video attached above). “I want to spend Christmas with my family, but he calls me up every year. Last year I told him that I’d take more than I give, and I’ll show you what I mean now. This is the first time I’ve collaborated with a singer other than Park Jin Young (JYP, J.Y. Park).” Rain further verified his upcoming collaboration with Psy during the final leg of his The Squall Tour. During a pre-concert press conference at the Resorts World Sentosa, Rain talked more about his collaboration. Apparently, Psy will be producing an R&B ballad for him. It was not made known if Psy will be featured in the song too, but given the fact their styles differ, it makes sense the collaboration was on production and not performance. Rain will be working with Psy in an upcoming K-pop collaboration. He will also be working with Victoria of f(x) in an upcoming C-drama. [Images by YG Entertainment and SM Entertainment] Along with revealing details with his upcoming collaboration with Psy, Rain also revealed some of his upcoming plans for 2017. The one bit of news that got most people’s attention was Rain working on a new C-drama opposite Victoria Song who is better known as Victoria of SM Entertainment K-pop girl group f(x). When asked about his experience working with the K-pop idol, Rain smiled and claimed she is a “really active and lovely girl.” Getting back to Psy, his collaboration with Rain will be the newest thing he did in K-pop since 2015. Back then, Psy released his seventh full-length studio album titled Chiljip Psy-da. It featured the hit songs “Daddy” and “Napal Baji.” He would later headline the 2015 Mnet Asian Music Awards in which he performed both of his hits at the popular K-pop music awards ceremony. Rain will be making his K-pop comeback later on this month on January 15, at midnight KST. Until then, fans can check out Rain’s last K-drama, Please Come Back, Mister on DramaFever, Viki, and OnDemandKorea. [Featured Image by R.A.I.N. Company]

