Taylor Swift And Zayn Malik Finally Receive Good News

Is Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik’s new song “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” from Fifty Shades Darker really a flop? An the Inquisitr recently noted, the song fell from No. 18 to 22 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 last week. It was expected to be an instant No. 1 classic, especially given the star power of Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik, but that didn’t quite happen. Taylor Swift is climbing back up the charts with her ’50 Shades Darker’ theme. [Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images] Well, there is some good news for Ms. Swift and Mr. Malik this week — their single has moved from No. 22 to No. 14 on Billboard‘s latest chart. It was the biggest sales gainer of the week. As of Wednesday afternoon, it was No. 4 on iTunes and is listed as making significant gains. According to the Pulse Music Boards, Taylor and Zayn’s single is the 10th biggest song on the Mediabase CHR/Pop list as of Wednesday morning. It has taken off slower at radio than anybody had ever thought, but appears to be holding on. Actually, it’s still gaining audience impressions.The song could probably re-enter the top 10 next week. If Taylor and Zayn are lucky, the opening of the film 50 Shades Darker can really put the song back in the top five. Any pop star would be happy with the success Taylor Swift is having right now. Lady Gaga’s latest single “Million Reasons” hasn’t even peaked in the top 40. Katy Perry’s last single, “Rise,” only made it to No. 11. Britney’s latest release,”Slumber Party,” hasn’t even made the top 40. But when it comes to Taylor, expectations are always very high. Estimations have Swift’s most recent album 1989 selling almost 5.7 million copies in the United States and 9.5 million worldwide. 1989 spawned several hit singles: “Shake it Off,” “Blank Space,” “Bad Blood,” “Style,” and “Wildest Dreams.” 1989 also won a Grammy for Album of the Year in 2016. Meanwhile, according to the Huffington Post, Taylor Swift is requesting that her Los Angeles mansion be turned into a historical landmark. “The 1934 estate was originally inhabited by legendary Hollywood producer Samuel Goldwyn, who commissioned architect Douglas Honnold to build the mansion. It boasts six bedrooms, five baths, a library, a card room, a theatre, a guest suite, an elevator and servants’ quarters above the garage.” Taylor Swift’s current home may become a historical landmark. [Image by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images] The article adds that the city’s Cultural Heritage Commission is expected to make a decision regarding the estate’s landmark status on Wednesday. Meanwhile, according to Billboard, Ben Affleck has called Taylor Swift a great role model. The actor insists that he’s a tween expert, thanks to his 11-year-old daughter Violet, who is a major Taylor Swift fan. Affleck also admitted [on Ellen] that he attends tons of Swift concerts with his daughter. Earlier in the show, Affleck made a kind comment about Swift, saying, ‘Taylor Swift is great, by the way, she’s a great role model.’” However, not everybody has always agreed that Taylor Swift is a great role model. Mark Karpowich of the Huffington Post said this is no longer the case. “Just a few years ago, Swift carried the banner for ordinary girls shunned for humbly wearing sneakers and sitting unnoticed in the bleachers; today, she probably wouldn’t even know what to say to a single one of them,” Karpowich claimed, noting that it’s unfortunate to see so many parents encouraging their young daughters cling to a “role model” who left them behind for for the temptations of brighter and “better” pastures. Do you think Taylor Swift is a good role model? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section. [Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx