TWICE Keeps Breaking Records With 'TT' — JYP Entertainment Girl Group's Music Video Hits 100 Million Views In 71 Days, The Fastest Time Reaching YouTube Milestone For K-Pop [Video]

Over the last three years, the rookie scene in K-pop has been, hands down, the best out of all rookie acts to debut in K-pop and Hallyu history. Starting with Red Velvet through SM Entertainment back in 2014, we were treated with more phenomenal rookie acts. 2016 was so far the best year for rookie groups as we’ve been given Astro by Fantagio, NCT through SM Entertainment, Cosmic Girls through Starship Entertainment, Gugudan through Jellyfish Entertainment, I.O.I. through YMC Entertainment, K.A.R.D. through DSP Media, Momoland through LOEN Entertainment, Pentagon through Cube Entertainment, Vromance through RBW Entertainment, Black Pink through YG Entertainment, and even Unnies through the K-variety show Unnies’ Slam Dunk. Though the aforementioned rookie K-pop acts are making a splash in the industry right now, there is one outside of Red Velvet who truly stands out, and they are Twice under JYP Entertainment. Formed back in late 2015, Twice took K-pop by storm with their debut title track song “Like OOH-AHH.” It was so popular, it dethroned the two K-pop music videos from a girl group and boy band with the most views for a debut music video, “Fire” by 2NE1 and “Face” by Nu’est respectively. Since then, Twice has continued to break records with “Like OOH-AHH” and their next title track song from their first comeback last year, “Cheer Up.” At this moment, Twice has released three major title track songs and their third one “TT” continues to dominate more so than their previous two. Just recently, it was confirmed that the music video for “TT” has joined the 100 million view club on YouTube. Not only that, it has reached the milestone in the fastest time for a K-pop music video. 100,000,000 VIEWS ONCE.

We did it for the 3rd time! TT M/Vhttps://t.co/UOHtJK3qSO#ONCE #원스 #TWICE #트와이스 pic.twitter.com/ixB2BVDyfr — TWICE (@JYPETWICE) January 2, 2017 The milestone for “TT” was reached on Monday, January 2, in which it has become the K-pop music video to reach 100 million views in the fastest time at 71 days or two months and 10 days. According to AllKpop, this is actually the third time Twice had their music video reach the 100 million view milestone though the previous two did it in less time. Their debut title track song “Like OOH-AHH” reached 100 million views in 388 days which is about one year and 22 days. Their first K-pop comeback title track song “Cheer Up” reached 100 million views in 206 days which is about six months and 23 days. Take note that prior to “TT,” Twice still held the record for fastest K-pop group music video to reach 100 million views with “Cheer Up.” Ergo, they dethroned themselves. To be frank, it was only a matter of time until “TT” broke the aforementioned record. If we were to analyze the other records “TT” broke, it was well on its way to earning the milestone. According to the records kept at One Hallyu, “TT” by Twice also holds the records for the most viewed K-pop girl group music video in the first 24 hours with 5,974,881 views in which they dethroned “Party” by Girls’ Genertion, and the fastest to reach records for 10 million, 20 million, 40 million, 50 million, and 75 million views. Girls’ Generation currently holds the record for a K-pop music video for a girl group reaching 150 million views in the fastest time. [Image by SM Entertainment] Given the fact all of Twice’s music videos are over 100 million views, the next milestone they can try to attain is 150 million views. So far, only two K-pop girl groups are in the top five: So Nyeo Shi Dae (SNSD) who are better known as Girls’ Generation and the recently disbanded 2NE1. Girls’ Generation has two music videos in the top five at number five with “The Boys” at 1847 days (five years, 20 days) and number two with “I Got A Boy” at 773 days (two years, one month, 12 days). If we go by sheer numbers, “Cheer Up” has the least amount of views it needs to reach 150 million views. However, if the activity of views for “TT” continues to be as active in the next three months or so, it will be the music video to dethrone “I Got A Boy.” Currently, Twice is done promoting “TT” but the album it is featured on, TWICECoaster: Lane 1, continues to dominate sales. The last activity Twice did were end-the-year performances, especially the 2016 SBS Gayo Daejun when the sound guys accidentally played GFriend’s “Navillera” for their stage set. [Featured Image by JYP Entertainment]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx