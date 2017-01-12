Bill O'Reilly Analyzes Donald Trump, CNN, BuzzFeed, And Fake News

Bill O’Reilly immediately got down to business Wednesday evening on The O’Reilly Factor. “About 250 reporters faced the president-elect in New York City today, and many major points were made,” O’Reilly began, adding that Trump clamped down on the issue of “fake news” reports not only about Donald Trump, but public figures in general. O’Reilly noted that the issue began on Tuesday when BuzzFeed personally attacked Trump with unverified documents that implied Donald Trump’s staff had secret dealings with Russia. Noting that there was no evidence put forth in the assertions, O’Reilly noted that most news organizations, including Fox News, stayed away from the report. However, CNN did pick up the general accusation of the story, and that really angered Donald Trump. Trump stressed how upset he was that information that was false got leaked to the general public — something he said would have happened in Nazi Germany. He referred to BuzzFeed as a failing pile of garbage, and then attacked a reporter from CNN. As Bill O’Reilly displayed on the screen, CNN did issue a statement in response to Trump’s anger at the station. Donald Trump has slammed BuzzFeed and CNN for fake news. [Image by Ty Wright/Getty Images] “CNN’s decision to publish carefully sourced reporting about the operations of our government is vastly different than BuzzFeed’s decision to publish unsubstantiated memos.” “The national media is still very interested in the Russian hacking deal,” O’Reilly continued, and played a video where Trump claimed that the Democrat National Committee was totally opened to be hacked, but the Republicans had hacking defense. However, according to a report from CNN, the Republicans were also hacked by Russia. “Top intelligence officials indicated on Tuesday that the GOP was also a Russian hacking target but that none of the information obtained was leaked.” The article adds that FBI director James Comey told a Senate panel that there was penetration on the Republican side of the aisle, but the hacks were on old Republican National Committee domains no longer in use. Information can still come out of them. In any case, Donald Trump was asked about his relationship with Putin. “If Putin likes Donald Trump, I consider that an asset, not a liability, cause we have a horrible relationship with Russia. I don’t know that I’m going to get along with Vladamir Putin. I hope I do,” a video shown by Bill O’Reilly reveals. Trump admits that there is a good chance he won’t get along with Putin, and that he would be very tough on him — at least tougher than Hillary Clinton would have been. Bill O’Reilly knows that Obamacare will be done away with immediately. [Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images] Bill O’Reilly continued his segment by indicating that ObamaCare was toast. In a video, Trump said he would do a repeal and replace of Obama’s signature healthcare law. Trump stressed how high the current deductibles are for the average American. Finally, O’Reilly turned to the topic of border control. In the video he displayed, Trump was as adamant as ever when it came to building a wall. “Mexico, in some form, will reimburse us for the wall, whether it’s a tax or a payment,” Trump stressed, adding that he will begin building the wall shortly after he takes office. Some people on Twitter aren’t too happy about this. @GavinNewsom Are we going to let that racist, Trump wall be built? — ⭐️ Sean ⭐️ (@SeanMorrison) January 11, 2017 Vincente Fox “trump wall is a racist monument” https://t.co/ZW8yt7TL8x — Lisa Bornfree (@LisaBornfree247) January 7, 2017 Whether or not Donald Trump goes through with his plans to build a wall, his first days in office will likely be very divisive. What do you think Donald Trump will accomplish? Let us know in the comments section. [Featured Image by Elsa/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx