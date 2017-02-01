Trump Impeachment: Over 500K Ask Trump To Step Down As President

He has been president and sworn into office for less than two weeks, and he already has several petitions against him asking for Congress to pass a Trump impeachment. In fact, at least one petition has 500,000 signatures asking for the impeachment of Donald Trump. According to a press release from Common Dreams, over 500,000 people now back impeachment for Trump. The 534,000 people signed a petition at the Impeach Trump Now website and stated that they were concerned that Trump was in violation of The Constitution. Elaborating on their accusations that Trump is in violation of The Constitution, Impeach Trump Now published a press release that stated the the laws Trump has broken are the “Foreign Emoluments Clause and Domestic Emoluments Clause, as well as violations of the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act of 2012 (STOCK Act).” Democracy Now also interviewed the originators of the Impeach Trump Now petition and they restated that their overarching concern is that Trump is “engaged in businesses all over the world” and stated the following. “[Trump] has refused to divest from his businesses. And as a result, he has serious conflicts of interest, from all the foreign payments he’s receiving from foreign governments and from the domestic payments…” Other petitions that are currently online are a White House petition started on January 21 that calls for a Trump impeachment trial, and they have 140 signatures. Various complaints against Trump in the impeachment petition include not producing tax returns. People around America are calling for an end to Donald Trump’s presidency. [Image by Joe Raedle/Getty Images] Unfortunately, there are some claiming the White House is not recording signatures for petitions. For example, according to an Independent report from January 23, a petition titled “Preserve the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities” listed only 23 signatures after hundreds of people retweeted the petition. On Change, a petition for a Trump impeachment has almost 193,000 signatures. The reasons that these voters want to see a Trump impeachment is due to alleged treason as it relates to a “violation of the Patriot Act for conspiring with Russia in tampering with the results of the 2016 election results.” There is also another petition about Donald Trump in the U.K. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, voters in the U.K. petitioned Parliament to rescind the invitation extended by Prime Minister Theresa May and Queen Elizabeth for Donald Trump to pay them an official state visit. According to the official website for the Senate, the way that Trump can be impeached is complicated, but a trial can take place if the Senate finds an official like Trump commits “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.” Prospect also points out that if a Trump impeachment is not possible, there is always the 25th Amendment that allows Congress to remove a president from office because they are “impaired.” Trump petitions are calling him out on a number of offenses including conflicts of interest. [Image by Joe Raedle/Getty Images] Currently, the media is drawing a parallel between Trump and former president Richard Nixon — who was impeached. When NBC’s Katy Tur interviewed John Dean, former White House counsel to President Nixon, on January 31, Dean said that Trump firing Attorney General Sally Yates – because she refused to uphold Trump’s Muslim ban – sounded like something Nixon would do. In particular, John Dean said he was alarmed by the White House documents released about her firing that said Trump’s administration felt “betrayed.” John Dean went on to say both Nixon and Trump were authoritarian, narcissistic personalities that do not want other people to disagree with them and end up firing them if they do disagree. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Trump is also showing red flags for conflicts of interest surrounding his meeting on January 31 with Big Pharma executives. Trump owned stocks in many of the companies that were represented at his meeting to discuss changes between the U.S. Government and pharmaceutical companies. However, after the meeting, instead of getting them to lower prices on drugs as he had stated in the past, Trump instead cut their taxes and told them he was going to lower regulations. Later that day, pharmaceutical companies saw a rise in stocks after having a lower average in the month previous. [Feature Image by Spencer Platt/Getty Images]