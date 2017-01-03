Trump's New Year: Parties With Friends, Tweets Enemies

President-elect Donald Trump rung in the New Year with a party at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. At the stroke of midnight, he took to Twitter to extend a New Year’s greeting to the rest of America. TO ALL AMERICANS-#HappyNewYear & many blessings to you all! Looking forward to a wonderful & prosperous 2017 as we work together to #MAGA???????? pic.twitter.com/UaBFaoDYHe — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2017 But it was a tweet Donald Trump sent out earlier that day, on the morning of December 31, that caused a stir in the media, prompting over 140,000 retweets–many of them accompanied by derisive comments–and also over 340,000 likes. Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don’t know what to do. Love! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2016 Flustered commenters took the tweet personally, with many of the top replies using unprintable language. Most of the comments were liberal with their criticism of Trump’s message and of the President-elect himself, with the top reply from a Swedish user unironically suggesting that others report the tweet for trolling and abuse. @realDonaldTrump If folks report his account for abusive trolling, do you think Twitter will ban him? Asking for a friend. Happy New Year! — Samir (Sam) Madani (@Samir_Madani) December 31, 2016 However, Trump has a history of wishing holiday greetings on his “enemies” and his “haters” that goes back to before he was elected President of the United States. To EVERYONE, including all haters and losers, HAPPY NEW YEAR. Work hard, be smart and always remember, WINNING TAKES CARE OF EVERYTHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2014 As this tweet from 2014 shows, Trump has used Twitter before to express a nearly identical sentiment, and on the same holiday. Although the tweets are two years apart, the message is consistent. It also emphasizes his love of winning through the use of capital letters. In that regard, Trump has not been shy. He openly communicates his desire to win and the satisfaction one achieves from it. In a memorable moment during the Presidential race, Trump told his supporters that they would win so much they would eventually get tired of winning. Although Trump’s constancy remains a delight to his supporters, his attitude aggravates his detractors considerably. In the interest of moving forward and healing a politically divided nation, some argue that Trump needs to tone down his messages and personality. ‘What does a good president do?’ A good president tries to represent all of America.” https://t.co/Dhumq8GGKC @realDonaldTrump @newtgingrich pic.twitter.com/d1dge5MGt4 — ????✡✝2Corinthians3 (@DarleneHBrook) January 1, 2017 Whether Trump will be able to win over any of the Twitter users on the #NotMyPresident hashtag remains to be seen. At Mar-a-Lago, the soon-to-be first family enjoyed a party among approximately 800 guests. The guest of honor was action star Sylvester Stallone, who starred as the titular characters in the hit action movies Rocky and Rambo and their multiple sequels. He attended the party with his wife, Jennifer Flavin. Tickets to the event cost $500 for members of the Mar-a-Lago club and $575 for guests. Some were critical of the ticket prices and brought up concerns about how Trump’s business interests might affect his presidency. Once inside the club, attendees could enjoy cocktails and dancing and were served a five course meal. Although Trump ditched reporters earlier in the day to play golf, he spoke to reporters regarding concerns of Russian hacking before going into the party and celebrating the new year. With his wife Melania by his side, Trump promised to reveal more of what he knew about the situation on Tuesday or Wednesday and emphasized the need to be sure of Russian involvement before passing judgement and the fact that no computer is safe. Melania and Donald Trump between tweets at the New Year’s Eve party. [Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images] If you look at the weapons of mass destruction, that was a disaster, and they were wrong. And so I want them to be sure. Donald Trump will be inaugurated in three weeks. [Featured Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]

