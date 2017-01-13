10 times Donald Trumps cabinet picks directly disputed him

WASHINGTON—Three days of hearings, seven cabinet nominees, countless contradictions of their boss-to-be’s trail promises.No two people are going to agree on everything, of course. But there was a noticeable trend during this past week of Senate confirmation hearings for Donald Trump’s top picks to lead the federal government: Almost every single one of them directly conflicted Trump’s promises on the campaign trail at least once—and some did it several times—on everything from Russia to climate change.“The discordant notes that cabinet nominees have struck as they have been questioned by senators suggests that a reality check may lie ahead for Trump,” writes The Post’s Karen Tumulty. (Trump himself didn’t seem to notice—or care. Here’s what he tweeted early Friday morning, following several news stories highlighting the contradictions):“All of my Cabinet nominee are looking good and doing a great job. I want them to be themselves and express their own thoughts, not mine!”Here are 10 of the most notable breaks between Trump and his potential cabinet:Article Continued Below1. On investigating Hillary ClintonSen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., Trump’s pick to be attorney general: “We can never have a political dispute turn into a criminal dispute.”Trump: This one comes with asterisk; Sessions disagrees with Trail Trump, but since Election Day, so does the president-elect himself. Still, Trump repeatedly vowed he would appoint a special prosecutor to look into Clinton’s use of a private email server while secretary of state. His more recent comments suggest otherwise—and so does his attorney general nominee. In a tweet Friday, Trump called Clinton “guilty as hell.”

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx