12 lessons from President Donald Trumps hectic, consequential first week

WASHINGTON—As much of the world alternated between gasping at this week’s White House news and taking mental health breaks from it, Bobby Steele was soaking it in, gleeful. Steele supported Donald Trump from the beginning, and the new president was doing exactly what he had promised. “He don’t talk about getting things done. He gets ’em done,” said Steele, 53, a grocery store manager in northwest Florida. “He told you on the campaign trail what he was going to do, and day one, he started doing it.” A week into his tenure, Trump has managed to validate his supporters’ biggest hopes while also confirming his critics’ worst fears. For voters who sought a conservative-nationalist shock to the liberal-multilateralist order, he has done nothing to worry them. For voters who worried that he might blow up the planet in a petty rage, he has done nothing to reassure them.Article Continued BelowREAD MORE:Donald Trump said 11 false things in his first major TV interview as presidentTrump signs order to quickly approve Keystone pipeline