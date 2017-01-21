16 dead after bus carrying Hungarian students crashes on Italian highway

ROME — A bus carrying Hungarian school students home from a skiing trip to France slammed into a highway barrier in northern Italy and caught fire, killing at least 16 people, police said Saturday. Thirty-nine people survived, though some were seriously injured.No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and it wasn’t clear why the bus hit the overpass support column on the highway near Verona just before midnight, said police commander Girolamo Lacquaniti.Sixteen badly burned bodies were pulled from the wreckage. Of the 39 survivors, 26 were injured, some seriously, he said.“One passenger is currently in an induced coma and in life-threatening condition,” Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto told reporters in Budapest.According to Szijjarto, the bus driver lost control of the vehicle, which hit a guard rail and then the overpass support before catching fire. Investigators have found no brake marks at the scene, he said.Article Continued BelowRAI state radio said a Slovenian truck driver who was travelling behind the bus had noticed a problem with one of the bus wheels and tried to alert the driver. But the driver didn’t react quickly enough, RAI said. The truck driver stayed at the scene trying to help until investigators arrived, RAI said.▶Sixteen people were killed, and another 26 injured, after a bus carrying Hungarian students home from a ski trip crashed on an Italian highway.(Associated Press)In Budapest, a black flag flew from one of the flagpoles above the door of the Szinyei Merse Pal Gimnazium. About 60 students gathered for a vigil outside the school, lighting small candles and laying flowers in memory of the victims.“We knew many of them but the ones we were closest to and in daily contact are mostly all right,” student Tamas Mezo said after placing candles at the door of the school.