18 years ago, Mayor Mel Lastman called in the Army for snow removal

On a cold January morning in 1999, former Toronto mayor Mel Lastman enlisted the Canadian army for a historic battle against Mother Nature.The city had been under siege for over a week after the first snow emergency was declared on Jan. 4 when around 38 centimetres of snow crippled the city. As the snow slowly accumulated in the days after the first storm, Toronto was hit with another surprise attack on Jan. 14.The city woke up to an additional 27 centimetres, burying Torontonians under a metre of snow that had accumulated in the time between the two storms.The already narrow roads were made tighter with vehicles parked on both sides and mountainous ruts down the centre.Article Continued BelowLastman saw roads narrowed by the snowbanks and thought to himself: “How is an ambulance supposed to get through this?” he said in a Star interview in 2009.Wasting no time, Lastman called a second snow emergency, and made the tough decision to call in the cavalry.Four hundred soldiers flooded into the city armed with shovels, ready to take on the snow in tanks that rolled through the downtown streets.

