19 dead after tornadoes, storms hit U.S. South

ADEL, GA. — A vast storm system that kicked up apparent tornadoes, shredded mobile homes and left other destruction scattered around the Southeast has claimed at least 19 lives during its two-day assault on the region.Authorities said Monday at least 15 deaths occurred in south Georgia alone, including seven from an apparent winter twister that tore through a trailer park before dawn Sunday. Authorities reported four deaths Saturday in Mississippi as the storm system ramped up. It was so big parts of it threatened the Carolinas and north Florida.In southwest Georgia, Bridget Simmons along with her parents, her daughter and her grandson were in their brick home in the city of Albany when the sky got dark Sunday afternoon and the wind began to howl.“I was in the den and I heard that loud roar and I grabbed the baby and I said, ‘Let’s go guys. This is it.’ We laid down and that was it.” The wind was so loud, she added, “you could hear it beating back and forth.”Minutes later, their home was largely unscathed, save for a carport that collapsed atop two cars. But trees were down all around, police sirens wailed and authorities would add four more deaths for an overall count of at least 19. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said early Monday that a total of four people died in the county on Sunday, increasing the total in south Georgia to 15.Article Continued Below▶Damage was widespread in a Georgia community amid reports of deadly storms in the south of the state.(The Associated Press)Some 60 miles away from Simmons’ home, Coroner Tim Purvis in south Georgia’s Cook County confirmed seven people died at the mobile home park in the rural community of Adel, where about half of the 40 homes were levelled. Debris lay about not far from mobile homes largely untouched but emptied of survivors and cordoned off by police.Elsewhere, shredded siding from mobile homes, a house stripped of exterior walls but left standing, even a piano blown outdoors, all bore evidence of the power of the powerful storms system that tore across the Deep South.Utilities workers restore power lines as the remains of a mobile home sit alongside a road in Adel, Ga. (Phil Sears) In South Carolina, the National Weather Service has confirmed that two tornadoes struck over the weekend, injuring one woman who was trapped in a mobile home that was damaged near Blackville. The weather service says a tornado touched down about 3:45 p.m. Saturday in Barnwell County and moved into Bamberg County. The other occurred in Orangeburg County a few minutes later.