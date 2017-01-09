2016 broke record for damage caused by natural disasters, insurers report

Canada’s insurance industry is calling on all levels of government to improve climate-change preparedness, after a record-breaking year of damage caused by natural disasters.The Insurance Bureau of Canada says $4.9 billion in insurable damage was caused by natural disasters such as wildfires, floods and ice storms across the country in 2016.It’s the most ever in a single year.Damage costs have increased steadily since the 1980s, says the IBC.They are expected to keep growing.Article Continued Below“The record damage reported in 2016 is part of an upward trend that shows no signs of stopping,” said IBC Don Forgeron in a written statement.“That is why Canada’s . . . insurance industry is calling on governments across the country to come together and implement expansive climate policies that will better prepare Canadians and their communities for when disasters strike.”The goal is to prevent the damage before it occurs, not merely to respond to it, said Pete Karageorgos, IBC director of consumer and industry relations.

